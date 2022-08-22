Black bear captured Sunday in North Reading, relocated

Police said they contacted Environmental Police, who went with them at about 5 p.m. to another reported sighting near Hill Street. Environmental Police started to immobilize the bear, while North Reading police warned the community via a Code Red emergency notification.

Police were informed at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday that a bear was attacking chickens on Foley Drive, and also received calls throughout the day reporting sightings near Haverhill Street and Gowing Lane, North Reading police said in a statement Monday .

A bear that was captured in North Reading and relocated Sunday is believed to have been the same animal that was repeatedly spotted in Middlesex and Essex counties over the past few weeks, police said.

The bear was captured near Hill and Peabody streets at about 7 p.m. and tagged and taken to a nearby suitable wooded location, police said.

“Bears do not necessarily pose a threat to the community,” North Reading Police Chief Michael Murphy said in a statement. “But we ask residents who see a bear to not interact with it or track it, but to call our department immediately. In this instance, the biggest danger is that a bear will learn to associate human activity and domestic poultry as food sources.”

The bear is believed to be the same one spotted in the area over the past few weeks, the statement said. North Reading police have received multiple calls regarding black bear sightings over the past month, and there have been others in Danvers, West Peabody, Wilmington, Lowell, and Tewksbury over the summer.

Residents are still asked to remain vigilant, police said, as there’s no way to confirm that it’s the same bear because they are native to the area, and multiple bears are spotted every year.

The Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said on Aug. 5 that the recent increase in sightings of black bears near residential areas could be due to the widespread drought affecting the region.

Police shared tips from MassWildlife, including advice to not leave bird feeders out, to secure trash, and to remove other sources that could possibly draw bears.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.