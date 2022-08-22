Here are some of the best memes about the Orange Line shutdown

If there’s one thing Bostonians excel at, it’s taking to Twitter to voice their complaints about the beleaguered MBTA.
MBTA Twitter has been busier than ever lately, and the frustration, many would argue, is justified. In recent months, there have been malfunctions, derailments, and crashes that caused injury or death. A July incident on an Orange Line train sent passengers scrambling out windows and one woman jumping into the Mystic River.
Now the Orange Line shutdown is the focus of online grievances. The repair work will last until Sept. 19 — a period during which the Green Line between Government Center and Union Square also is suspended.
While no significant issues were reported Monday morning — the first weekday commuters were navigating the closures — the disruption has caused headaches. And naturally, generated a wave of memes.
Here are some of the best ones circulating on social media:
The Boston Accent, a satirical local news site, had a darkly amusing take for those missing the Orange Line and its safety issues.
Hey #Boston: Miss Riding Orange Line? Here’s How To Start A Fire In Your Own Car pic.twitter.com/LR9f9WCa9C— The Boston Accent (@BahstonAccent) August 18, 2022
Some put an MBTA-centric twist on the latest meme dominating feeds. That would, of course, be the image of a young woman shouting in the ear of a guy she’s with. He seems less than enthused.
Two reporters used that template to joke about challenges and confusion surrounding the shutdown.
SO THERES GOING TO BE SHUTTLE BUSES BUT THEYRE NOT GOING TO STOP AT EVERY STOP AND YOU SHOULD PROBABLY TAKE COMMUTER RAIL IF YOU CAN BUT THERES ALSO GOING TO BE BLUE BIKES FOR FREE BUT I DONT KNOW IF YOULL BE ABLE TO FIND THEM SO YOU SHOULD PROBABLY JUST DRIVE BUT DONT DRIVE pic.twitter.com/lB9UTWXpLe— Jeremy Siegel (@jersiegel) August 21, 2022
I'M TELLING YOU IT'S 5 YEARS OF WORK IN 30 DAYS, IT'S GOING TO WORK, WE HAVE BUSES AND SIGNS pic.twitter.com/ZO7AABVOgr— Ellen Fleming (@EllenFlem) August 19, 2022
One user imagined what a recorded message at the MBTA customer support line might sound like.
“Hi, you’ve reached the Orange Line. I’m out of service until September 18th. If you need to get somewhere during that time, please don’t. If you insist, there’s a shuttle bus or something,” the person tweeted.
Hi, you’ve reached the Orange Line. I’m out of service until September 18th. If you need to get somewhere during that time, please don’t. If you insist, there’s a shuttle bus or something. pic.twitter.com/IhGdVlTsfz— Jamesley 🚊 (@jameswebb1987) August 19, 2022
The arrival of fall often brings with it Spirit Halloween shops popping up in empty storefronts around the city to sell costumes and spooky merchandise.
With Orange Line trains empty, it didn’t take long for Twitter users to have the retailer move in.
The Orange Line has only been closed for 2 HOURS and there's already one of the Halloween stores in there pic.twitter.com/PBabmNXtr4— Mass.gov Fake Tweets (@MassGovt) August 20, 2022
temporary Orange Line shutdown already looking bleak pic.twitter.com/CughQQfZhi— Jordan Meehan (@JordanMeehan) August 18, 2022
With so many people using shuttles to get around, jokes about the bus signs (and suggestions) couldn’t be far behind.
“This appears to be one of our shuttle buses. #heavenhelpus,” tweeted Karyn Regal, a reporter with WBZ, about one that had the message “Travel with the cross” stripped across the top.
Well. They did say they had procured "every shuttle east of the Mississippi" https://t.co/PhpTHXv315— Boston's Leslie Knope (@archifydd) August 19, 2022
@MBTA just a suggestion, you know, for levity. https://t.co/MHfHR5RSa1— Kendra Lara (@CllrKendraLara) August 20, 2022
Others made their own signs in response to the shutdown.
Steve Hoey designed a number of posters to help people “laugh through the pain” of the closure.
Some of the cheeky advice offered: “Have your driver pick you up early,” “Stay at your beach house,” and “Use your helicopter.”
Since these are helping some folks laugh through the pain of the @MBTA’s 30-day #OrangeLine shutdown, here’s a 🧵of posters I’ve made so far that summarize @MassGovernor @CharlieBakerMA’s advice for responding to this poorly-planned transportation meltdown:— Steve H (@just_steve_h) August 17, 2022
(h/t @melnickjeffrey1) pic.twitter.com/SlNIhDn5pO
Another person made a graphic where the end date of the shutdown just keeps going ... and going ... and going into the future.
What if we kissed in front of the nonsensical orange line diversion graphic? 🥺 pic.twitter.com/QPCePRCz9C— Jamesley 🚊 (@jameswebb1987) August 15, 2022
Orange line on the T about to shut down for a month and our leaders are like “you might want to go stay at your house on the Cape for a bit.”— Jeff Melnick (@melnickjeffrey1) August 17, 2022
Brian Estabrook, who is behind the popular Twitter account Civil_War MBTA, has seized on the notion that navigating the transportation system is like going off to war. He returned to the platform after a two-year hiatus in July to fire off missives in the style of a Civil War solider writing diary entries and sending letters home.
“I fear it is only a matter of time before the waterways will also soon be impassable,” @MbtaWar tweeted ahead of the service disruption.
August 19th, 1863— Civil_War_MBTA (@MbtaWar) August 19, 2022
Rumors swirl and trust deteriorates. The halt of the @mbta #orangeline looms ominously; #mbta leadership has fled the city on Ironclad ferries. I fear it is only a matter of time before the waterways will also soon be impassable. pic.twitter.com/S3vqZXtDA8
I do think it’s funny how we talk about the orange line like it’s going off to war— Megan Johnson (@megansarahj) August 20, 2022
The throngs of reporters covering the shutdown have taken time to mock themselves, too.
Boston reporters passing each other on the Orange Line shuttles this morning: pic.twitter.com/mqb5Wf9Hzg— Christopher Gavin (@chris_m_gavin) August 22, 2022
Orange Line riders just trying to make it to work this morning without ending up on the news pic.twitter.com/emc9IxLo3U— Gal Tziperman Lotan (@tzigal) August 22, 2022
While not necessarily a meme in the strictest use of the term, a group of local performers recently took to social media with their parody about the closure called “Charlie on the MBTA,” which they performed on the platform of Back Bay Station.
They later followed it up with an encore, once again poking fun at the transit agency and its many problems.
We were on our way home from a jam in Boston and had a message for Governor Baker and the Orange Line shut down: "Charlie (Baker) on the MBTA"#boston #orangeline #mbta #publictransit #orangelinefire #30dayshutdown #charlieonthemta pic.twitter.com/UqDcN4TPNZ— Anna Seda (@viracochalvsbac) August 15, 2022
In response to the 30 day Orange Line shut down we flash-mobbed on the platform of Back Bay Station for an encore of “Charlie (Baker) on the MBTA”:#boston #charlieonthemta #mbta #orangeline #orangelineshutdown pic.twitter.com/Wdsmryoilm— Anna Seda (@viracochalvsbac) August 17, 2022
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.