Here comes the ‘beneficial’ rain; Plymouth sees 2 inches in 90 minutes

“[11 AM Radar Update] Beneficial rainfall is in progress across southern New England this morning,” the weather service tweeted. “Under the heaviest downpours some towns may pick up 1-2 inches of rain in an hour. Plymouth just picked up 2 inches in 1.5 hours!”

The weather service said via Twitter at 11:03 a.m. that Plymouth had seen a whopping two inches of rain in ninety minutes, with the heavy downpours in the region dropping up to two inches every hour.

Heavy rains hit southeastern Massachusetts on Monday morning, providing “beneficial” precipitation after weeks of prolonged drought, according to the National Weather Service.

The cluster of heavy rains, the weather service said in an advisory, will “impact portions of east central Norfolk and central Plymouth Counties” through noontime on Monday.

Just before 11 a.m., the advisory said, forecasters detected “a cluster of heavy to torrential rains from Duxbury to East Bridgewater, moving northwest at 20 mph. Reported rainfall rates have been as much as 2 inches in 90 minutes in the Plymouth area.”

The advisory cautioned drivers against passing “through flooded roads or underpasses” and said affected communities include Brockton, Plymouth, Weymouth, Braintree, Bridgewater, Marshfield, Middleborough, Hingham, Scituate, Pembroke, Rockland, Abington, Duxbury, Whitman, Hanover, East Bridgewater, Kingston, Carver, Holbrook and Norwell.

Wind gusts in those areas could reach as high as 30 mph, according to the weather service.

“A warm front will lift into southern New England during the morning and into the early afternoon hours of Monday,” the weather service said in a forecast discussion, adding that showers were possible in the Boston area from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“Do expect some thunder, nothing severe, but the environment will support the chance for a few garden variety t-storms,” the forecast discussion said. " ... The warm front should lift out of southern New England this evening, leaving us with isolated showers and fog during the overnight hours.”

Monday’s rain comes as the region has dealt with heavy drought conditions in recent weeks.

The Globe reported last week that nearly 40 percent of Massachusetts was experiencing an extreme drought, according to the US Drought Monitor.

More rainfall’s in the offing Monday night, per the weather service.

“As the warm front lifts into northern New England the widespread rain will come to and end, still, widely scattered rain does continue overnight,” the weather service said. “With our area placed in the warm sector, winds become southerly before becoming light and variable overnight, helping to keep temperatures mild. The temperature swing will be minimal as lows only fall to the mid-60s to 70 degrees. With light winds and high relative humidity fog is a possibility for much of the region.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.