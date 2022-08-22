Here’s what to do if you see spotted lanternflies in R.I.

The state Department of Environmental Management said patches of the spotted lanternfly were found along Route 7 in Smithfield. A year ago, the agency had its first spotted lanternfly sighting — of a single insect, not a population of them — in Warwick.

DEM said it’s surveying the area of Smithfield to determine how widespread it is. The agency, along with the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the University of Rhode Island, is “working on management options to minimize its spread,” DEM said.

If people see spotted lanternflies, the state says they should take a picture, report sightings to www.dem.ri.gov/reportspottedlanternfly — and then squish them. The insect feeds on crops like grape, apple, and hops, and native species of plants and trees like walnut, maple, and willow.

State environmental officials said many of Rhode Island’s agricultural lands are at risk of being infested with the spotted lanternfly.

“It’s critical that we take the necessary steps to detect and stop the spread of this invasive pest, particularly since it has now been found in our state,” DEM senior environmental planner Cynthia Kwolek said in a news release.

The spotted lanternfly, which is native to Asia, was first detected in the United States in Pennsylvania eight years ago, and has become a “public nuisance” in areas where it’s spreading, the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management said. Spotted lanternflies are not known to bite or sting or attack people, pets, or livestock, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

The insects mostly spread through human movement, the DEM said. The agency recommended the following steps:

Inspect firewood, vehicles, outdoor furniture, and camping gear for egg masses, nymphs, and adults.

If you visit states with spotted lanternfly, check all your gear and equipment before leaving, and scrape off any egg masses.

Take a photo, squash the insect, and make a report to DEM’s agricultural pest alerts website

