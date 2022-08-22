Follow live updates from across Greater Boston on the first weekday of the Orange Line shutdown

As riders embark on the first day of the workweek without the key Jamaica Plain to Malden subway line, our reporters have fanned out across the region to gather the latest news and updates.

The T closed the line for 30 days, until the morning of Sept. 19, to finish badly needed fixes on its train tracks, promising five year’s worth of weekend and evening work will be completed in just one month.

Monday is the first full weekday commuters are navigating the MBTA’s shutdown of the entire Orange Line .

August 22, 2022

Final FTA report on T safety looms as agency gets to work on repairs — 5:15 a.m.

By Taylor Dolven, Globe Staff

With subway service suspended on the Orange Line until Sept. 19, the MBTA says it is hard at work making long overdue repairs and upgrades to tracks along the route.

The degraded tracks were flagged two months ago in a report by the Federal Transit Administration, which is conducting a nearly-unprecedented safety review of the T. The FTA found that the T is desperately behind on maintaining its tracks, especially on the Orange Line where trains have been forced for years to travel at reduced speeds due to track defects.

The FTA is expected to release its final report about T safety by the end of this month.

The Orange Line is also facing safety issues with its cars, which were put into service between 1979 and 1981. One caught fire July 21 when a side panel fell off and touched the electrified third rail, causing 200 passengers to flee while the train was on a bridge over the Mystic River.

T General Manager Steve Poftak said that when Orange Line service resumes on Sept. 19, riders will find deep-cleaned stations and board mostly new trains. Within five to ten days of the scheduled reopening, Poftak said six slow zones will be eliminated, allowing for faster, more reliable service.

First weekday of Orange Line shutdown begins — 5:00 a.m.

By Taylor Dolven, Globe Staff

Shuttle buses were set to begin transporting Orange Line riders at 5 a.m. Monday, kicking off the first full weekday of the MBTA’s unprecedented shutdown of an entire subway line.

After a weekend where riders said they were pleasantly surprised by the cleanliness and frequency of the shuttle buses that began replacing Orange Line subway service Friday evening, Monday is a big test of the replacement service.

Cities along the Orange Line had just over two weeks to prepare for the unprecedented shutdown, which will lengthen the commutes of around 100,000 daily riders and clog streets with as many as 200 shuttle buses.

The T has told riders to take the Commuter Rail, the Green Line, and shuttle buses as alternatives to the subway which runs from Jamaica Plain to Malden. Transit officials say the shutdown will allow the beleaguered transportation system to finish badly needed fixes on its train tracks, promising five year’s worth of weekend and evening work in just one month.

Monday also marks the first day of the shutdown of Green Line service between Government Center Station and the newly opened Union Square Station in Somerville. Shuttle buses will replace Green Line service at stations along that stretch until Sept. 19. The Union Square branch of the Green Line was the first new subway branch to open in the Boston area since 1987 when it debuted to much fanfare in March.

The MBTA reopened Green Line E branch service between Heath Street and Copley stations ahead of schedule on Sunday after more than two weeks of closure.

August 20, 2022

Orange Line shutdown has begun — 12:18 p.m.

By Laura Crimaldi, Camille Caldera and Kate Selig Globe Staff and Globe Correspondent

Crews work on the tracks at the Wellington T station in Medford. Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff

Greater Boston woke up Saturday to a closed Orange Line, the first full day of the 30-day subway shutdown for a high-stakes repair blitz that is expected to cause delays and inconvenience while coinciding with the return to school, and for some workers, to the office.

From the Roslindale Village commuter rail station, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu urged people to consider taking the commuter rail, which will be free to ride at all stops in Zone 1A, 1, and 2 by flashing a CharlieCard or CharlieTicket.

She warned people to plan ahead for Monday, the first full workday during the shutdown. On Monday, Wu was planning to commute by shuttle bus, and try other options later in the week, including biking, commuter rail, and the Route 39 bus.

