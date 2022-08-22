Mass. man arrested, accused of making threats, removing clothing at hut in White Mountains

Fish and Game officials were informed of a hiker who was threatening people at the Appalachian Mountain Club’s Zealand Falls Hut in Bethlehem at about 5:50 p.m., the statement said.

Charges are pending for Brian Cheverier, 35, of Boylston, New Hampshire Fish and Game said in a statement Monday. No hikers were injured during the incident.

A Massachusetts man who allegedly threatened people at a trail hut in Bethlehem, N.H., on Saturday was arrested after he was reportedly found naked on the hut’s roof, officials said.

Conservation officers, along with an officer from the US Forest Service hiked 2.7 miles to the hut and “discovered an agitated naked male on the roof,” Fish and Game said.

Advertisement

“The Officers spent over an hour de-escalating the situation and attempting to get the man down from the roof,” the statement said.

The man, later identified as Cheverier, came down from the roof after talking with officers and he was escorted back to the Zealand Trailhead parking lot by 10 p.m., Fish and Game said.

Operations for the Appalachian Mountain Club, which manages the hut, continued uninterrupted, Fish and Game said.

Carroll police and Zealand Falls Hut staff assisted during the incident, the statement said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.