More than four dozen complaints about Ballard’s Beach Resort so far this summer

But this isn’t the first time that Ballard’s has faced complaints about rowdiness and intoxication at the venue. There have been 49 calls to for police or fire service because of disorderly conduct, noise, and other issues since May 1, according to a letter from New Shoreham Executive Assistant Beth Rousseau and the New Shoreham Police Department to the town council.

NEW SHOREHAM — On Monday night, the New Shoreham Town Council will host a show-cause hearing to decide whether Ballard’s Beach Resort will face suspension, fine, or lose its liquor and entertainment licenses. The popular popular inn, restaurant, and bar on Block Island is facing backlash after a brawl at a crowded music festival led to arrests at the venue and later on the Block Island Ferry on Aug. 8.

Police incidents included seven disorderly conduct complaints, seven foot patrols, calls to assist citizens and keep the peace, noise complaints, and more.

During that same time period, Block Island Volunteer Fire & Rescue responded 17 times for six intoxicated individuals, three fractures or dislocations, a seizure, difficulty breathing, a cardiac symptom, asthma attack, and four heat-related emergencies.

Eleven people on Block Island were cited for alcohol-related incidents in July and August, including nine at Ballard’s. Three of the cases at Ballard’s involved intoxicated underage people: ages 15, 18 and 18. The 15-year-old was found unresponsive on July 4.

Other intoxicated individuals were of legal drinking age, including people who were vomited and had slipped in water after drinking.

A 52-year-old person was found passed out in Champlin’s bathroom June 28, and another person fell on a boat after drinking at Payne’s on June 22.

Three days after the Aug. 8 fights at Ballard’s and on the Block Island ferry, John Mancone, chief public inspection protector for the State of Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation, sent a letter to town manager Maryanne Crawford informing her that complaints have been made against Ballard’s.

“In the past few days we have received three complaints against Ballard’s for overcrowding, over capacity, over serving of alcohol and serving of alcohol to minors,” Mancone wrote. He noted a complaint in July over the similar issues.

The indoor seating capacity of Ballard’s, which has a dining room, kitchen, and three washrooms, is listed on its food license as 350 people.

Open cabanas at Ballard's Beach Resort on Block Island. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Monday’s show-cause hearing is not the first for Ballard’s.

In summer 2004, Ballard’s had been the subject of 29 noise complaints from May 15, 2004 to July 19, 2004, including 10 complaints on July 19, 2004, alone, according to town records. A show-cause hearing was scheduled for July 28, 2004.

At that hearing, New Shoreham’s police chief at the time, Vincent Carlone, testified that on one night, the music from Ballard’s could be heard from approximately a half mile away. He alleged that when officers would respond, Ballard’s would turn down the noise “temporarily and briefly.” The town council, acting in its capacity as the town’s Board of License Commissioners, found that Ballard’s would turn continue turning up the music back up after officers left the property, sometimes several times during the same night, records show. Carlone, who is now head of security at Ballard’s, also testified in 2004 that Ballard’s had served alcohol past 1 a.m. — which broke licensing laws — and that there were open containers of alcohol outside of Ballard’s.

“The pattern displayed by [Ballard’s] in responding to the law of the State of Rhode Island and the Town as enforced through its Police Department and Building Inspector strongly suggests disrespect and disregard of the law,” said a decision on Ballard’s liquor license at the time.

At the 2004 show-cause hearing, several area residents testified to excessive noise, which they claimed to hear from their homes streets away. The Town Council approved sanctions on Ballard’s, including suspending their liquor license for 24 hours in early August 2004, and their outdoor entertainment license from midnight on Aug. 6 through midnight on Aug. 12.

But the day before the suspensions were to begin, Ballard’s filed a complaint in the Superior Court for Washington County, seeking a temporary restraining order from the decision. The town and Ballard’s reached a settlement agreement, according to records, which stated that Ballard’s agreed to deliver their liquor license to the town solicitor to be held in escrow for 24 hours.

“The voluntary placement of the retailers beverage license... shall not be deemed a suspension or revocation of said license in this or any other similar proceeding,” said court documents detailing the agreement. Ballard’s also agreed to not host any outdoor entertainment at its premises and handed over its outdoor entertainment license to the town clerk’s office for approximately six days.

The agreement resolved “all issues,” according to documents signed by Ballard’s president at the time, Marion Filippi, the mother of current president Steven Filippi. The agreement prevents any of the complaints from summer 2004 from being used against Ballard’s when they went in front of the town to renew their licenses that winter.

Each of the complaints were dismissed, which legally wipes out any record of Ballard’s facing action on their licenses by the town.

Monday night’s show-cause hearing will be open to the public, and streamed on the New Shoreham Town Council’s Youtube channel.

