Multiple people rescued in the White Mountains over the weekend

Richard Meehan, 72, of Bradenton, Fla., was hiking down the Great Gulf Trail when he lost his way and became stuck after attempting to find the trail again, the release said. He called 911 around 2:45 p.m., prompting a Conservation Officer and a member of Androscoggin Valley Search and Rescue to respond with ropes and climbing gear.

A 72-year-old hiker and an 87-year-old hiker were both rescued Sunday near the summit of Mt. Washington, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a release.

Two hikers were rescued on Mt. Washington Sunday, just a day after a hiker died in a fall on Cannon Mountain, authorities said.

At 5 p.m., the rescuers found Meehan, gave him safety gear, and helped him about 800 feet back up the mountain and onto Gulfside Trail. Meehan then slowly hiked with rescuers back to the Mount Washington Auto Road, arriving at around 7 p.m., the release said.

While helping with that rescue, the Conservation Officer received a call to assist hiker Gary Grimes, 87, of Chardon, Ohio, who had become fatigued on the Great Gulf Trail, the statement said. Grimes had spent most of the day hiking to the summit of Mt. Washington and was struggling with the downhill sections of the trail, according to his hiking partner.

Mt. Washington State Park personnel and a Search and Rescue volunteer went to find Grimes, helping him hike to a service trail next to the Cog Railway train tracks, according to the release. The Conservation Officer met Grimes there and drove him in an all-terrain vehicle to the auto road, arriving at approximately 9 p.m.

Both hikers were experienced and prepared with extra gear, according to the Fish and Game Department.

The rescues came one day after the death of a hiker who slipped and fell off a ledge on Cannon Mountain, according to Fish and Game. Authorities were notified Saturday around 12:50 p.m. that a hiker had slipped while walking near the tram ski trail on the mountain, according to a statement on the Fish and Game Department’s Facebook page.

Another rescue in the White Mountains took place on Friday. Kayla Masdon, 21, of Melbourne, Fla. was hiking with a friend down the Falling Waters Trail on Little Haystack in Franconia when she slipped and fell about seven feet onto rock, according to a statement by Fish and Game. She injured her lower back and arm in the process.

Conservation Officers and members of the Pemigewasset Valley and Lakes Region Search and Rescue teams responded to the scene around 3:25 p.m., along with other hikers who wanted to help, Fish and Game said. Masdon was carried to an ambulance, and then taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment.

In addition to the rescues, a 27-year-old hiker was assisted Sunday afternoon after possibly suffering from a heat-related illness on the Falling Waters Trail, Fish and Game said in a statement. Nicole E. Burns, of Point Pleasant, N.J., was given water and assisted to the trailhead.

Hikers are advised always to be prepared and plan for the unexpected, Fish and Game said.

Bailey Allen can be reached at bailey.allen@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @baileyaallen.