No major problems reported in early morning hours of first commute without the Orange Line

The Orange Line connects Malden to Jamaica Plain and is undergoing an extensive renovation through Sept. 19, replaced by as many as 200 shuttle buses along the Orange Line routes, free Blue Bikes, new bus lanes, and warnings of longer than usual delays on the highways during the morning rush.

By 7:30 a.m. there were hiccups, including a shuttle bus that got lost in downtown Boston when a driver missed a turn to North Station, but traffic appeared to be moderate and no major problems had been reported.

The first weekday morning commute without the Orange Line arrived Monday without the severe delays officials had feared.

“So far so good,’’ said MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver in a telephone interview around 7:50 a.m. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed.”

Gulliver cautioned that it can up to a week for the impact of major changes in the transportation network to take full effect. “It’s very difficult to draw a lot of conclusions from today,’’ he said. “It’s not unusual to see a bit of a bounce back after the first day… and then Tuesday becomes a disaster.”

Gulliver said highway traffic seemed lighter than usual for a Monday morning in August.

Gulliver also said that the shuttle buses now in use in the four cities serviced by the Orange Line were generally avoiding becoming ensnared in traffic congestion. ”The buses are sticking to the route routes, they’re they’re making their turns, they’re not getting stuck in traffic,” Gulliver said.

The Globe reported about one shuttle bus driver who missed a key turn to North Station. “I haven’t heard of that being a major issue,’’ he said. Not all the drivers are familiar with Boston “so it’s not surprising that there’s going to be some issues along those lines.”

Gulliver said officials are monitoring street and highway conditions in real time through a network of traffic cameras and if they spot a problem, police will be dispatched to the scene to pull ease the congestion.

The Green Line between Government Center in downtown Boston and Union Square in Somerville is also shuttered through Sept. 18 and shuttle buses are also in use between those stops.

Mayor Wu, a regular Orange Line rider, will be on a shuttle bus Monday and plans to talk about her commute at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall. Somerville Mayor Katjana Ballantyne is also expected to discuss the impact on her city Monday morning.

The Orange Line has 100,000 daily riders, and city and state officials scrambled to craft transit alternatives while warning that every mode of transportation will be impacted, including the region’s highway network.

According to Mass511, traffic on the Southeast Expressway northbound and on Interstate 93 south was increasing during the morning commute, pushing speeds down to 20 miles an hour around 7 a.m.

The shutdown comes after the Federal Transit Administration identified degraded tracks two months ago in a report. The FTA is conducting widespread safety review of the T and is expected to release its final report about T safety by the end of this month.

The T is encouraging riders to use commuter rail, which will be free to people who have a CharlieCard or CharlieTicket within the service’s zones 1A, 1, and 2.

The MBTA is also providing free shuttle bus service between Oak Grove and Government Center stations and between Forest Hills and Copley. Riders can pick up the Green Line at Government Center and Copley to switch between the shuttles.

In Chinatown, a shuttle will circulate among stops near the Chinatown, Tufts Medical Center, and Government Center stations every half-hour from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Twenty vans will be available along the Orange Line route for those who have accessibility needs.

For bicyclists, free 30-day passes will be available for the Bluebikes bike share network.

This is a developing story.

