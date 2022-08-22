Norton firefighter retires after nearly 50 years

A veteran member of Norton’s Fire Department is preparing to step down. Deputy Chief Benton Keene III is retiring effective Sept. 10 after nearly a half-century with the department.

Beginning his career as a Norton firefighter in 1975, Keene was promoted to lieutenant in 1990 and to captain in 2006, before assuming his current rank in 2019.

In 1977, Keene became one of the department’s first certified EMTs. During much of his career, he worked in code enforcement and fire prevention. He also is credited with updating the department’s standard operating guidelines and policies, overseeing its transfer from paper to electronic systems, and helping secure and administer federal grant funds to hire new firefighters. He was the department’s incident commander at several major emergencies.