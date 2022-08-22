From organizing bike rides to making maps, some residents step up to help people navigate the Orange Line shutdown

With the Orange Line and part of the Green Line out of service for a month, a grassroots effort has emerged to help riders with the confusion and delay, with people volunteering in a range of creative ways.

Leading a convoy of cyclists. Designing a user-friendly map of MBTA closures and alternative routes. Offering to drive strangers who normally take the train.

The map created by Alex Cox. As of Monday, it reflects all of the latest alternative services added.

“Everyone who relies on the T in Boston feels like we’re in this together,” said Alex Cox, who revamped an MBTA map of alternative routes after noticing people found it “extremely difficult to interpret.”

“We want to help each other see this thing through and hopefully come out with a better transportation system on the other side,” he said.

Like many others, Cox, an urban planning student at the Harvard Graduate School of Design who knows the transit system “like the back of my hand,” found the MBTA’s initial diversion map slightly confusing.

So the 28-year-old got to work one recent evening, hunkering down at his computer to design a new visual that would show what alternative service options and closures would look like “in the context of the whole central system.”

The result was a tweaked version of the familiar system-wide map, which riders are calling “easily the most helpful thing” and more accessible than the maps released by the T.

“Especially in a situation like this ... it’s more important than ever for riders to be able to visualize the full menu of alternative service options available to them,” said Cox, who made slight revisions to his map on Monday to reflect the latest information.

Meanwhile, City Councilor Kendra Lara created her own handy travel guide by encompassing all of the information from the MBTA, the city of Boston, Boston Public Schools, community-based organizations, and her office.

The guide, which was heralded by Senator Ed Markey and Representative Ayanna Pressley, is a living document, she said, and will “change and grow” based on suggestions and as updates occur.

Though Lara was recognized for her work, Markey said that it “shouldn’t be on community members and local officials to create the resources necessary to understand this shutdown.”

Others are lending a hand in more direct ways, offering themselves up in some form as an alternative travel option.

Earlier this month, one woman posted on Nextdoor, an app used to connect with neighbors, that she would be willing to provide car rides on the days she was available to anyone who needed to get to work on time — free of charge.

Her generous proposal was immediately met with praise, with some people suggesting that similar offers might be available or worth posting about on sites like Bay State Commute and in local Facebook groups.

“That is very kind of you,” one person replied. “Even if no one could use the help, it’s hearts and minds like yours that definitely ... are what keeps our world going.”

For Joan Liu, helping out looked like hopping on two wheels.

On Monday morning, Liu was set to lead a group of cyclists from Assembly Row to Tufts Medical Center, after responding to a call for action put out by the Boston Cyclists Union “to show people how to bike into Boston.” Members of the union offered free tune-ups and ran a practice commute over the weekend.

Liu, 35, began biking into Boston during the pandemic, when taking the Orange Line seemed unsafe. She was able to develop a couple of routes heading into downtown that she felt could be useful to others who may be commuting by bike for the first time.

“I think bicyclists are the happiest machines,” said Liu, who lives in Somerville. “It’s just amazing the amount of freedom of being able to go where you want to go and not worry about parking.”

She is hopeful that the shutdown will lead to an increase in the number of protected bike lanes in the city, as well as officials factoring in the safety of cyclists when making decisions about the roadways.

Although no one showed up for Liu’s ride on the first day of the shutdown — something she attributed to rain in the forecast and the early meet-up time — Liu said she will be back at it next week when it’s her turn to lead a convoy once again.

“One thing that I find that makes biking a lot more accessible to more people is if you show them safe routes and places to watch out for,” said Liu. “It’s one of those things where I just feel like it’s so important just to give people other options.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.