OSHA looking into six-alarm Mattapoisett Boatyard fire that left one person injured

OSHA is “aware of the incident and responding,” a spokesperson told the Globe Monday.

The Mattapoisett Fire Department began to receive 911 calls reporting an explosion in the boatyard on Friday afternoon. More than 100 firefighters from area communities responded to the blaze, battling flames for five hours as thick, black columns of smoke billowed over their heads.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating a six-alarm fire at Mattapoisett Boatyard Friday that left one person hospitalized with serious injuries.

The fire seriously injured one person and left three firefighters recovering from heat and exertion. The man who was seriously injured remains hospitalized, state Department of Fire Services spokesman Jake Wark said on Monday.

Advertisement

As of Monday morning, the state had not yet determined the cause of the fire, Wark said.

Investigators previously said they did not believe the cause of the blaze was suspicious.

“When investigators reach a determination, we’ll announce that,” Wark said Monday.

Estimated damages from the fire have not yet been determined, Wark said. The 2.2-acre boatyard property was assessed for more than $3.4 million, according to Mattapoisett assessors.

The Mattapoisett Fire Department posted a statement to Facebook Saturday that the blaze was “one of, if not the largest, fire that our community has ever seen.” The department said fire crews came in from Plymouth and Bristol counties, as well as from the state.

The town posted a brief advisory on its website Saturday afternoon that remains online, notifying residents that water could be discolored because of the fire.

“The Mattapoisett Water and Sewer Dept. informs residents that due to the water that was pumped to the Ned’s Point Rd. area at the Mattapoisett Boat Yard that there is a good chance of discolored water showing up in water lines at homes through the weekend in Mattapoisett,” the message said.

Advertisement

The boatyard has been operated by the same family since 1962, when Art McLean established the current business, according to a 2012 profile published in the Sippican Week newspaper.

Previous Globe information was used in this report.





Anjali Huynh can be reached at anjali.huynh@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @anjalihuynh.