The researcher and host behind the weirdest podcast about Rhode Island

Corben: We were still in the middle of the pandemic and I was working from home, working out from home, not seeing family, and not getting out to very many places — like everyone. And I was going a bit stir-crazy. I knew I needed some sort of project to get me out of the house and be a “local tourist.” I decided I wanted to make a podcast that would force me to get to know the state I’ve been living in for the last decade [Corben moved to Rhode Island to attend Providence College in 2010]. So it was really born out of selfish reasons and I never thought anyone else would listen to it.

Sara E. Corben is the voice, researcher, writer, and producer of “ Weird Island ,” a podcast that takes listeners behind the scenes of Rhode Island’s quirkiest tales.

Have you ever done a podcast before?

This is my first time taking a swing at it. I have absolutely no experience. And I’m not a historian — I’m in marketing [at Hasbro Toys in Pawtucket]. But I just felt motivated.

You’ve featured episodes about the secret apartment in the Providence Place Mall, the history of the Superman building, and the abandoned East Side train tunnel. How do you come up with episode ideas?

Initially it was me gathering a whole bunch of ideas, Googling things, getting books out of the library, and reading lists that other people have created of the weirdest history of Rhode Island. Those first 20 were just what I started the podcast with. Since then, I’ve shifted almost entirely to listener suggestions. I want to say that I receive about two or three suggestions each week. As of right now, I have a spreadsheet of about 180 episode ideas that I haven’t even started yet. And that list just keeps growing. And I intend to do all of them eventually.

You’ve dropped nearly 60 episodes so far. What are some of your favorites?

My favorite episodes are the ones that were totally unexpected. For example, I really love the episode I did about Ridge Street and Pidge Avenue. [On the border of Providence and Pawtucket] there’s a strange intersection where one single road changes its name from Ridge to Pidge. I kept bringing it up to my partner, and said there’s got to be a reason why. He didn’t believe it and thought there was nothing there. I dug a little deeper [with the help of a Providence Journal reporter] and found out that there’s a rich history that includes George Washington, the Marquis de Lafayette, and a wealthy 19th-century landlord who died after being hit by a streetcar.

A pouch of Del's Lemonade mix sits on the bookshelf of Sara Corben's home studio in Pawtucket. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

There are several about iconic abandoned buildings in Rhode Island as well — not just about the Superman building.

Yes, there’s the Apex building [in Pawtucket], the Ladd School [a state institution built in 1907 that served individuals with disabilities], and a concrete wall in Woonsocket that has ties to the Titanic. I think abandoned buildings are compelling. There are whole communities of people who explore abandoned buildings and they definitely have a cult following. While I would love to do some urban exploring of my own, I am terrified of breaking the rules and getting in trouble. So I take my curiosity and dig into research instead.

What sources are you using when you’re researching a particular subject?

I’m reading a lot of books, newspaper clippings, digging deep into what is available online, looking at archives, and collecting a lot of sources. And when I do find a new source, I need to compare that information to other text. Just because something was written in 1915 doesn’t mean it’s correct. Oftentimes these weird things about Rhode Island can become legends. So you have to weave through and find what’s actually historically correct. There have been a few episodes where I’ve had guests on and I’d like to do more of that.

A map of Providence and an H.P. Lovecraft reference book sit on the bookshelf of Sara Corben's home. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Are you recording in a studio?

Absolutely not. I’m recording all of these podcasts in my own living room. I have a very low-tech setup. It’s just my computer — which is nothing fancy — and a Samsung microphone that was only about $50. It’s kind of proving that you can have a podcast, not spend a lot of money, and have some kind of success.

What are some of the episodes you’re currently working on?

There’s a lot of Mr. Potato Head versions across the state, so I’d like to dig into the history there. But another episode looks at the shipwrecks around India Point and other places in Rhode Island.

Sara Corben holds up a piece of "Cumberlandite" found in Cumberland, Rhode Island. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

Rhode Islanders love learning about the state’s history, especially when it comes to the weirdest aspects of it. But do you think this type of podcast would be successful anywhere else?

I’ve considered it before. I think Rhode Island has this advantage because of how small it is, people here feel ownership of everything that happens. They are invested in the stories that are local to them.

How has creating this podcast opened other doors or projects for you?

I’ve started a personal project where I’m basically interviewing my grandfather to tell our family’s story through the story of his own life. It’s interesting to think about how your own family fits into global history and that’s what I’m really getting out of this. I don’t know yet what this will turn into, but I hope to share it more broadly someday.

Sara Corben, who produces the podcast "Weird Island," in her home studio in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

