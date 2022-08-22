For sale: Lighthouse under the Mount Hope Bridge

The 1,276-square-foot home has two bedrooms, one and a half baths, and a viewing platform accessible via ladders to the fourth floor where the light would have been, according to real estate listings and town property records.

The Bristol Ferry Lighthouse — one of only a handful of remaining Rhode Island lighthouses with a keeper’s dwelling and attached light tower — is listed for $750,000 on various real estate websites. The current owners declined to comment about the sale. The property was sold in 2000 for $365,000, according to town assessor records.

BRISTOL — A historic lighthouse and keeper’s dwelling in the shadow of the Mount Hope Bridge is for sale.

The property at 7 Old Ferry Road dates to 1855, when a lighthouse was built to help guide ships navigating between Bristol Point and Aquidneck Island. The construction of the Mount Hope Bridge in the late 1920s made the light obsolete. The government sold the lighthouse and removed the lantern in 1928, and it’s been privately owned ever since. According to Providence Journal archives, the property had fallen into a state of disrepair before previous owners renovated it in the late 1990s. Parts of the property were built after it was decommissioned, according to town records.

In 2014, the state awarded a $99,999 grant to repair interior and exterior water damage at the lighthouse caused by Superstorm Sandy, according to a 2019 report on the grant program. The grant was funded by the Emergency Supplemental Historic Preservation Fund of the National Park Service and administered by the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission.

As part of the grant, the property is subject to a 10-year easement. That easement guarantees people’s rights to view the historic features from the adjacent publicly accessible areas. The owners also agreed to allow people affiliated with educational, architectural or historic organizations to visit the property. And the easement prevents the owners from demolishing the property or making certain changes to it without permission.

Jeffrey Emidy, the interim executive director of the state historic preservation commission, said there’s nothing in the easement or the grant that prevents the owners from selling the home, but the easement will transfer with the property. The easement runs until May 2024.

According to documents filed with the easement in 2014, it’s one of three surviving Rhode Island lighthouses with a keeper’s dwelling and attached tower.

Already on a rainy Monday, not long after the property was listed for sale, prospective buyers were driving by to check out the scene — the low throng of traffic overhead, the bay waters rushing by, a view of the Hog Island lighthouse in the distance. The area is just down the street from Roger Williams University.

