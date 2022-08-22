Salem seeks artist to create mural at community center

Salem is reaching out to Boston-area artists who might be interested in creating a large-scale mural at the city’s Mayor Jean Levesque Community Life Center.

The city is offering a $30,000 public art grant to a selected artist to create the work, which will adorn the walls of the Great Room, a large community-gathering space on the first floor of the center. The Bridge Street building houses the city’s Council on Aging; Veterans Services; and Parks, Recreation, and Community Services departments.

The artist can choose the form and content of the mural, but the work must be developed in partnership with constituents of the Community Life Center through workshops and feedback sessions.