SJC ruling instructs lawyers about when to keep silent on incriminating evidence

The court ordered a new trial for Will Tate, convicted in Bristol Superior Court of second degree murder.

The Supreme Judicial Court unanimously ruled the paramount ethical obligation for lawyers is the defense of their client and that sometimes “saying nothing” in order to maintain confidentiality is the proper choice to make.

For the first time, the state’s high court on Monday explicitly instructed lawyers to remain silent if they learn about incriminating evidence against their client unless they have physical possession of it and are not trying to hide it.

“A decision to protect a client’s confidential information by saying nothing does not represent interference with the Commonwealth’s pursuit of its case,’' Justice Serge Georges, Jr. wrote.

He added: “We emphasize that attorneys confronting similar circumstances to those counsel did here, where they know of the location of possibly incriminating information but take no action to obtain possession of or to conceal or destroy any potentially inculpatory objects, violate no ethical rule by remaining silent.”

The instructions to lawyers was issued in the case of Tate who was convicted in Bristol Superior Court for the Jan 4, 2014, shooting death of David Rodriguez in Fall River.

Jack M. Atwood, a defense attorney with 48 years of experience, was told by Tate’s mother that she had found what was later confirmed to be the murder weapon and the jacket her son was wearing at the time of the shooting in the basement of her Rhode Island residence, according to the SJC.

Atwood told Tate’s mother not to touch the items. He met with Tate where he outlined what his mother had disclosed and told his client he believed he had an ethical obligation to alert Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III’s office about it, according to the SJC.

“Please be advised that the firearm and jacket that you were wearing were recently discovered. I believe that it is my ethical obligation to make this fact known to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts,” Atwood wrote, according to the SJC. “I am mindful that you told the police that you threw the weapon over the Braga Bridge as you left the scene, but notwithstanding this untruth I cannot advise you or anyone else to continue to hide this from the authorities.”

Tate signed a statement that said Atwood had told him about his plans and that he agreed with his decision to notify law enforcement where they could find the gun and jacket, the SJC said.

Alerted by Atwood, police obtained a search warrant, recovered the two items that were introduced during Tate’s trial, helping to undermine a defense strategy that he fired out of self-defense, the SJC said.

Atwood was earnest, but he was wrong, Georges wrote.

“The duty of confidentiality necessarily extends to information regarding the location of incriminating objects, as such information would be ‘detrimental to the client if disclosed,’ “ Georges wrote. Atwood’s “belief that he was obligated to disclose the information to the prosecution was inaccurate, as he did not take possession of the evidence, alter it, or hide it.”

The SJC ordered a new trial for Tate on the grounds of ineffective assistance of counsel caused by a conflict of interest between what was proper for the client, and what Atwood perceived as his ethical duties as an attorney.

Once he learned of the evidence, Atwood should have withdrawn from the case, the court said.

Instead Atwood “was single-mindedly focused on obtaining the defendant’s consent to disclosure, and did not present or meaningfully explore potential courses of conduct other than disclosure or, more importantly, allow the defendant to consider other courses of conduct,” George wrote.

Matthew H. Feinberg,the Boston defense attorney who represented Tate on the appeal, applauded the ruling by emphasizing that Atwood’s conflict was not rare.

“It happens a lot, it absolutely happens a lot,’' said Feinberg. who applauded the SJC for addressing the issue. “To my knowledge, there has been no other SJC opinion that dealt with it directly.”

Feinberg said the SJC has now detailed how defense lawyers should act. “The opinion clearly lays out what the obligation of the defense lawyers under these circumstances,’' he said. “It’s the obligation to the client that prevails.”















