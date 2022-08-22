Somerville seeks volunteers for ‘participatory budgeting’

Somerville is seeking volunteers to help plan a new initiative empowering community members to make certain city budgeting decisions.

Mayor Katjana Ballantyne earmarked $1 million in Somerville’s fiscal 2023 budget for “participatory budgeting,” a type of public engagement that allows members of a community to determine how to spend money in amunicipal budget.

This will mark Somerville’s first use of participatory budgeting. Through the program, residents and community organizations will have the chance to propose, discuss, and vote on priorities for spending the $1 million in allotted funds.