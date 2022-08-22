Two Biden cabinet secretaries are in Rhode Island today

Raimondo, the former governor who still spends plenty of time in the Ocean State, is scheduled to meet with the Rhode Island Building and Construction Trades’ Council Women’s Caucus in East Providence at 5 p.m.

US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo and Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona are making separate visits, one for workforce purposes and the other for a convening of the region’s education commissioners.

The event is expected to focus on the council’s push for accessible child care for working tradespeople. Since joining President Biden’s cabinet, Raimondo has been one of the loudest voices in the country calling for expansion of child care options.

It appears Raimondo will be spending plenty of time in Rhode Island this week, as she’s also expected to attend a political fundraiser for state treasurer candidate Stefan Pryor on Wednesday night.

Cardona will be in Newport for the Reimagining Education & New England’s Workforce (RENEW) Summit, which is being held at the International Tennis Hall of Fame. Every state education chief in New England is expected to attend, and they’re planning to sign a resolution in support of a regional collaboration to accelerate student learning and build college and career pathways.

Governor Dan McKee was supposed to attend the event, but he is isolating for five days after testing positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

Later in the day, Cardona will be at Salve Regina University to mark the 50th anniversary of the creation of the federal Pell Grant program, which is named after former senator Claiborne Pell.

There’s no word yet on whether Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will make a stop in Providence to help install the bike lane on Hope Street, but you never know.

