Victim identified in South End shooting

A man shot and killed in the South End two weekends ago has been identified, Boston police said on Monday.
Officers responding to a shooting at around 10 p.m. on Aug. 13 near 58 West Dedham St. found Dion Ruiz, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound, according to a police department statement. Ruiz was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police previously said Ruiz was the 20th homicide victim in Boston in 2022.
The shooting remains under investigation, the statement said. Police urge anyone with information to call 617-343-4470, or leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-494-TIPS or texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).
