Vignettes from the Orange Line shutdown: ‘How am I going to get to work?’

At Tufts Medical Center in Downtown Boston, health care workers in blue scrubs and other employees made their way into work early Monday morning, some of them speed walking to a 6 a.m. start time from a delayed commute.

A quick pace to get to work at Tufts Medical Center — 6:20 a.m.

MBTA riders navigated a changed transportation landscape Monday, the first weekday of the Orange Line’s monthlong shutdown. From the morning to the evening commutes, Boston Globe journalists chronicled the delays, confusion, and inconvenience as riders tried to get from here to there. Here are some highlights.

Jess Landry, a 22-year-old pharmacist from Nashua, was nearly running from Downtown Crossing to make it on time.

She left her house at 3:30 a.m. to drive to the Alewife Station in Cambridge, where she got on a Red Line train downtown. Usually, she leaves at around 4:30 a.m. to drive to Wellington, where she catches an Orange Line train directly to Tufts.

She said her employer has given staff plenty of communication on how to chart alternative paths to work and how to access vouchers for Boston Bluebike subscriptions.

When she found out about the closure, she thought “Oh, [shoot], I have to find another way to get there.”

— SAMANTHA J. GROSS





‘I came a little bit early today because I didn’t know what to expect’ — 6:32 a.m.

Bob Walsh, 73, is already an early riser, but headed to the Orange Line before he usually does Monday morning.

“I came a little bit early today because I didn’t know what to expect,” he said after arriving at Oak Grove Station in Malden at 5 a.m. on the dot.

Walsh, of Melrose, was greeted by shuttle bus employees in shirts and ties. What did they recommend, he wondered aloud, commuter rail or shuttle bus?

The shuttle buses could take 40 minutes even on the clear early morning streets, the employees told him. Commuter rail would only take 10. Walsh, who normally gets off the Orange Line at State Street, made the easy choice.

“With all this stuff going on, commuter rail will probably be quicker,” he said as he walked toward the platform.

— ALEXANDER THOMPSON





Cars added to commuter rail, conductor tells passengers — 8:57 a.m.

There were more passengers than usual on the 7:12 a.m. commuter rail train from Franklin to South Station Monday morning, but train cars were not overcrowded.

A conductor told passengers more cars had been added because of the Orange Line shutdown. All of them were the double-decker type. The MBTA reported via its commuter rail Twitter account that the train was running 5 to 15 minutes behind because of train traffic.

At Norfolk, the main parking lot was full by the time the train arrived at 7:26 a.m. and a large group of passengers boarded. It appeared to be more passengers than other Mondays this summer. It also appeared to be more like prepandemic ridership than during the last 28 months.

At the Ruggles station, which is also an Orange Line stop, the train began emptying out as usual, and a conductor made a familiar announcement.

“Ruggles! Station stop is Ruggles. Change here for the Orange Line,” he said.

Shuttle buses have replaced train service on much of the Orange Line, although the conductor did not mention that.

— MATT PEPIN





Passenger enjoys the features of shuttle bus — 9:57 a.m.

A shuttle bus to Forest Hills had no passengers lined up as it stopped at Columbus Avenue near Ruggles Station at 8:30 a.m. On board, Katie Clare, 21, basked in the features of the travel vehicle-turned-shuttle bus, which was equipped with cushioned seats and charging outlets.

The Fenway resident usually rides from the Massachusetts Avenue Station to Forest Hills. Instead, she said she had trouble locating the shuttle stop that’s a few minutes further from her home.

“Now I have to factor in the stop that’s a little far away,” Clare said.

When Clare first learned of the T shutdown, she said she first thought, “How am I going to get to work?”

Clare estimated she’d be a few minutes late to work Monday morning. But at least her boss is understanding, she said.

— TIANA WOODARD





Somerville mayor tests shuttle bus system with four rides — 11:19 a.m.

Mayor Katjana Ballantyne of Somerville stood in the center of a shuttle bus aisle, gripping a handhold and craning her neck to get a better view out the bus’s front window at the street.

The mayor was trying to see which lanes in the intersection of the Fellsway and the Mystic Valley Parkway in Medford were marked with white paint as “Bus Only.” As cars and buses jockeyed for position at the i ntersection with little regard to what was painted on the street, it was hard to tell.

“They’ve got stencils down, but I’m not sure anyone’s paying attention to that,” Ballantyne told three members of her planning and mobility staff as she gestured out the window.

As the first commute of the Orange Line closure began, the region’s mayors, like Ballantyne, have had a new role thrust upon them: transit system troubleshooter. It is not a job they wanted to be doing, but one many of them have thrown themselves into practically full time in the two weeks since the governor announced the shutdown.

By 8:45 a.m., Ballantyne was on her fourth shuttle trip of the day. She started the day with a shuttle from Union Square, then she caught an Orange Line shuttle to Assembly, and, after a press conference, went from Assembly to Wellington Station in neighboring Medford and back again.

— ALEXANDER THOMPSON





Some drivers decide to skip the commute into Boston — 1:30 p.m.

Newburyport’s Ed Cameron doesn’t ride the Orange Line, and he hasn’t taken the commuter rail to get to his job at the Pine Street Inn since the pandemic started. But he still awoke Monday calculating whether to take the hour-plus drive into Boston or to take advantage of the few remote work days he can manage.

He checked the GPS at 6 a.m. and then again at 8 — and saw nothing but clear roads. “It would be a 52-minute ride. That only happens at midnight,” he said.

Still, he chose to work from home, wary of testing the likely “ripple effects” of the shutdown. “I guess everyone is staying home. I don’t know if that’s success or people just chose to wait it out,” said Cameron, who is also a Newburyport city councilor.

He also is already sizing up a 7 a.m. departure Tuesday. “We’ll take tomorrow as it comes,” he said.

— MATT STOUT







