Watch the livestream of the show-cause hearing for Ballard’s Beach Resort on Block Island

NEW SHOREHAM — On Monday night, the New Shoreham Town Council hosts a show-cause hearing to decide whether Ballard’s Beach Resort will face suspension, fine, or lose its liquor and entertainment licenses. The popular popular inn, restaurant, and bar on Block Island is facing backlash after a brawl at a crowded music festival led to arrests at the venue and later on the Block Island Ferry on Aug. 8.
You can watch the hearing below:
Though the New Shoreham Town Council also serves as the local liquor board, unlike a council meeting, there are no public comments allowed during a show-cause hearing, which is basically a mini trial. Any residents or local business owners in attendance won’t have a chance to speak unless they are called to testify by the town or by lawyers representing Ballard’s.
This isn’t the first time that Ballard’s has faced complaints about rowdiness and intoxication at the venue. There have been 49 calls to police or fire service because of disorderly conduct, noise, and other issues since May 1, according to a letter from New Shoreham Executive Assistant Beth Rousseau and the New Shoreham Police Department to the town council.
Globe Rhode Island reporters Alexa Gagosz and Carlos Munoz are from the hearing; you can follow along on Twitter @AlexaGagosz and @ReadCarlos.
