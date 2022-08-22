America’s third Reconstruction

American history since the end of the Civil War has involved a struggle between reconstructionists and redemptionists for the nation’s very soul. There is the America that might be proudly called reconstructionist, home to champions of racial democracy, and there is the America that might best be characterized as redemptionist, a country that yearns for a past where structures of domination embedded racial, class, and gender hierarchies through an allegiance to white supremacy.

The House Select Committee investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol is difficult to comprehend without understanding the history behind the nation’s three periods of Reconstruction.

The First Reconstruction established a set of competing political and cultural norms and frameworks — reconstructionist and redemptionist — regarding Black citizenship, the virtues of Black dignity, and the future of American democracy.

Reconstructionists fervently believed in a vision of a multiracial democracy. They sought, through the Reconstruction Amendments (the 13th, which abolished racial slavery; the 14th establishing birthright citizenship; and the 15th, which extended voting rights to Black men), the Freedmen’s Bureau, the federal entity set up to ease the transition from slavery to freedom for 4 million Black Americans. Ultimately the goal was to institutionalize economic reparations through land redistribution, to elect those committed to citizenship and dignity for all people, and the reunification of families separated by slavery.

Redemptionists championed public policies that stripped Black voting and citizenship right. Across the former Confederacy, states passed laws, adopted codes, and enacted policies that made it difficult for Black people to exercise the rights of citizenship and almost impossible to enjoy personal dignity.

The Second Reconstruction spanned the civil rights movement from the 1954 Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka to Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in 1968. And we have come to the Third Reconstruction, the period from the election of Barack Obama through the recent Black Lives Matter protests and the Jan. 6 attack and hearings.

The violence that erupted at the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2021, contains a direct throughline across three periods of Reconstruction in America — from the eruption of white racial terror campaigns that stalled the First Reconstruction to the white violence that greeted Black people who tried to vote, eat at restaurants, swim at beaches, travel on buses, or stay in hotels during the Second Reconstruction to our current discontents.

The Jan. 6 hearings find their historical analogue in the congressional hearings investigating anti-Black violence by the Ku Klux Klan that unfolded in January 1871. Back then, elected officials listened to harrowing testimony of Black Americans victimized by racial terror amid a political backlash aided and abetted by local officials who collaborated with racial terrorists and a federal government that frequently ignored violent massacres quaintly referred to as “outrages.” For example, in 1868, a white mob in Camilla, Ga., killed numerous Black people in the state’s southwestern region, marking the beginning of the end of African American political power in rural areas.

In 1873, more than 100 Black people were massacred in Colfax, La., by white Fusionists (an alliance of conservative Republicans and Democrats) after an all-Black militia had taken over the courthouse to protect the duly elected Republican government from white mob violence. The passage of the Enforcement Acts gave the federal government new powers to curtail anti-Black violence by allowing for the federal prosecution of terror groups such as the Ku Klux Klan, which the Grant administration used sparingly before ultimately abandoning the cause of Black citizenship.

The split screen interpretations of Jan. 6′s meaning for American democracy by Republican and Democratic Party officials reflect debates, conflicts, and divisions that can be traced back to the convulsive world built in the aftermath of the Civil War and legal and policy decisions that continue to impact Americans only vaguely aware of this history.

By the 20th century, redemptionists, who lost the war, had decisively won the peace. They mainstreamed a false vision of a white supremacist American history — popularized in the novel “The Klansman” and the films “Birth of a Nation” and “Gone With the Wind” — that justified anti-Black violence as the cost of a national reunion. This early iteration of the contemporary cultural wars was rooted then, as now, in longstanding racial divisions centered around contested legacies of capitalism and democracy.

But America’s Second Reconstruction transformed the social compact for Black folk, and the legacies from this period still reverberate nationally. From President John F. Kennedy through President Barack Obama, the civil rights era institutionalized a fragile national consensus that supported the struggle for Black citizenship and dignity as a political and moral good.

In retrospect, Americans experienced a 50-year period of national consensus on racial justice between JFK’s June 11, 1963, racial equity speech before the nation and the June 25, 2013, Shelby v. Holder decision, which gutted the Voting Rights Act. The era was a hinge moment in American history.

Donald Trump’s ascent to the White House did more than tip the scales in favor of redemptionists. Trump’s victory shattered the national consensus forged in the civil rights era, which helped to launch a new era of voter suppression using tactics that recalled two earlier periods of Reconstruction. Before Trump, figures as disparate as Martin Luther King Jr., Hillary Clinton, Richard Nixon, Michelle Obama, and Ronald Reagan had all expressed public support for and fidelity to a civil rights movement. Unmoored from the public embrace of Black equality that marked the nation’s forward-looking stance since the Second Reconstruction, America lost its way.

The public testimony on display throughout the course of the Jan. 6 hearings offers evidence of the depth and breadth of our collective detour away from the multiracial democracy that made the Obama presidency possible. The mob that rampaged through barricades, bludgeoned Capitol Police officers, and defiled the Capitol illustrates Reconstruction’s complex legacy. The scenes recalled the organized white violence in Wilmington, N.C., in 1898, when white supremacist recruited state military troops, private militia, and local police to spearhead a massacre that killed dozens of Black men, including some of the city’s leading citizens; drove thousands into the frigid woods in a desperate search for survival; and reimposed bigoted Democratic Party leadership that disposed of the interracial Fusionist government that brought together Black Republicans and white populists.

The Capitol attack offered demonstrable proof that the clash between reconstructionists and redemptionists is continuing in the 21st century. But the redemptionist efforts to overturn a presidential election, ban the teaching of Black history in schools, and suppress Black voters is not all of who we are. On Nov. 10, 2021, 123 years after the Wilmington massacre and coup d‘état, the city finally buried Joshua Halsey, a Black man who in 1898 had been shot 14 times and buried in an unmarked grave. The 47-year-old father of four never lived to see an America not threatened by his dreams. But perhaps his descendants might. Wilmington’s shame is America’s shame, and our efforts to bring truth, justice, and reconciliation to these dark parts of our history — as the Jan. 6 hearings have attempted to do — underscore how a nightmare can still be a dream.

Peniel E. Joseph teaches history and public affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. His latest book, “The Third Reconstruction: America’s Struggle for Racial Justice in the Twenty-First Century,” will be published in September.