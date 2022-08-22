The closing of Mission Hill School attacks progressive education

Key decisions made by Boston Public Schools contributed to its downfall. In particular, the school was challenged by its forced relocation to Jamaica Plain in 2012 with the addition of 60 new students, many of whom required substantial special needs support not easily accommodated with existing staff (the school’s level of special education students reached 35 percent, higher than the average of 28 percent across BPS, or 18 percent across the state). These changes led to an erosion of some of the school’s principles, and, unfortunately, to a lack of safety for some students , which has been extensively detailed in news reports. Positive aspects of the school have been buried.

The Mission Hill School, recently closed by the Boston School Committee, was a successful innovative pilot school for nearly 25 years. Founded by Deborah Meier, a well-known educator and MacArthur Fellow , it stood as an example of a democratic public school. Official evaluations, books, and films documented its curricular approach and achievements, and it has served as a model for many schools throughout the world. What happened?

In fall of 2021, BPS placed two teachers and two principals, Geralyn McLaughlin and Jenerra Williams, on administrative leave with no explanation. An external School Quality Review took place shortly thereafter, yielding largely negative conclusions, citing “failure to educate.” This was followed by an investigation by attorneys at Hinckley Allen. Their report concluded that the school was rife with bullying and that it was unsafe for children, particularly gender nonconforming children.

The School Committee and the public were given just one week to read and digest the 195-page report before meetings were held to decide the school’s future. News reports and the few people who read the report highlighted the school’s deficiencies and did not mention anything in the report or elsewhere that did not fit this scenario. The school and its leaders were vilified in the press, and positive statements about the school made by parents at the School Committee meeting were ignored. The following salient points were not included:

First, only three months before the removal of McLaughlin and Williams, the co-chair of the governing board, Allison Cox, said they received a positive review from Natalie Ake, an assistant BPS superintendent. The Hinckley Allen report said that although some parents had concerns about McLaughlin and Williams, they had done much that was good in their short tenure. They had “recognized the need for institutional change.” They were “working to change reporting of bullying” and had arranged a professional training for that purpose. They brought in a staff training on federal civil rights law that prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities. They instituted new documentation of incident reports and identified a need to improve the report card process. All this occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic, when schools were struggling to maintain the status quo.

Second, in 2019 the BPS School Quality Framework had ranked Mission Hill School at Tier 1 (the top tier). The 2019 Massachusetts Consortium for Innovative Education Assessment gave Mission Hill a score of 3.8 overall, high in the approval zone. “This zone, established by teachers, parents, and district administrators, is the zone that all schools should be striving to hit,” observed the assessment.

Third, the school was on track to potentially receive the “seal of excellence” from the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s Welcoming Schools, an organization initially brought to them in 2015 after the school sought help with bullying of gender nonconforming students from the School Equity Office. Describing itself as “the most comprehensive bias-based bullying prevention program in the nation,” the Welcoming Schools website sets out its mission: “We uplift school communities with critical tools to embrace family diversity, create LGBTQ+ and gender inclusive schools, prevent bias-based bullying, and support transgender and non-binary students.”

There are many consequences of the last-minute closing of Mission Hill School. At least 200 children and their families had to find new schools. McLaughlin and Williams had their careers and personal lives uprooted and their reputations destroyed. The previous principal, Ayla Gavins, who served as principal from 2004 to 2019 and was rehired by McLaughlin and Williams for the 2020 school year, was scapegoated for nearly all the complaints in the Hinckley report, though there was continual turnover of Gavins’s supervisors. Still, the report states, “By all accounts [Gavins] is a highly-intelligent, articulate and dedicated educator.”

The closing of Mission Hill School is devastating for us, the school community, and its supporters around the world. However, this action exemplifies a shift in national discourse: attacking not only progressive education and school autonomy, but public education in general. Pilots and other innovative public schools attempt to offer what privatized choice claims to deliver, but the attacks on innovation in public schools bolster the argument for privatization.

Finally, the school’s diversity was a strength. Closing a diverse school like Mission Hill (approximately one-third Black, one-third white, and one-third Latino) can only contribute to ongoing school segregation.

Deborah Meier was the founder and first principal of the Mission Hill School. Heidi Lyne was a founding teacher at Mission Hill School. Matthew Knoester, is a former teacher at the Mission Hill School, and is an associate professor of educational studies at Ripon College. Emily Gasoi, a founding teacher at the Mission Hill School, is an elected school board member in Washington, D.C.