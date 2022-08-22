Let’s make Madison Park the powerhouse school it can be

The consensus around career readiness is timely. According to the Massachusetts Department of Labor, there are already far more vacancies for skilled workers in our region than there are candidates with the right qualifications. That gap will surely widen as many Baby Boomers retire from the labor force. CTE offers marketable occupational skills and access to those jobs alongside mastery of the academic subjects that students learn in traditional high schools. Madison Park is poised to fill the growing need for skilled workers in everything from carpentry, electrical installation and repair to the culinary arts and dental assisting.

In the midst of change and transition in the Boston Public Schools, at least one of its high schools can offer the city’s families some encouraging news. Consensus has finally emerged in both the business community and the new Boston Public School administration that career readiness, known in Boston as Career Technical Education , must be a critical part of students’ K-12 education and that the Madison Park Technical Vocational High School must become the flagship school for CTE. With the support of city officials, alumni, and a new organization of business, labor, and civic leaders, Madison Park is facing a promising future.

And because Madison Park’s student population is 97 percent students of color, CTE at the Roxbury high school can contribute meaningfully to closing the racial income and wealth gap by helping students gain access to lucrative fields.

Madison Park has state-of-the-art shops, talented instructors from industry, and a solid CTE curriculum to train students. It also has dedicated leadership including the new head of school, Sidney Brown, who is committed to nurturing a school transformation that will create a culture of excellence, incentivizing all students to perform at their highest potential.

What the school has lacked in recent years is sustained support, particularly in investments in modern equipment and publicity about the value of the school to Boston students. In its early years, Madison Park was a thriving vocational school. Its proud alumni can be found working in hundreds of organizations in the region. However, over time, the level of support for the school, both politically and financially, declined as the proportion of high-needs students soared and overall performance suffered. As such, the school’s reputation suffered and with it, its ability to attract well-prepared students. This could have led to a continual downhill spiral.

However, thanks to the hard work of staff there, the school has nonetheless shown important signs of improvement. According to BPS records, Madison Park is the only open admission Boston high school that has seen a steady increase in enrollment and a renewed focus on daily attendance is bearing fruit — up from 67 percent two years ago to nearly 80 percent this past semester. It also has superstars. Two students graduated this year earning simultaneously a high school diploma and an associate’s degree from Bunker Hill Community College.

Closing the remaining gaps in attendance and graduation rates, as well as MCAS scores, depends on a renewed coalition of supporters. According to a recent city announcement, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has committed an investment of $2.6 million in building renovations at the school and funded a new well-equipped workshop that will allow Madison Park’s faculty and students to service and repair the city’s growing fleet of electrical vehicles. Knowing of the importance of Madison Park to both the local labor market and the community, Local 3 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers based in Boston recently donated to the school a brand new van filled with $10,000 worth of new electrical equipment.

The school also has external partners dedicated to its success. There are numerous business leaders sitting on the program advisory boards for its 20 CTE programs, helping the instructors stay current in their respective industry. The “Friends of Madison Park” has been a vocal advocate for the school for many years. We are proud to be members of the Career Champions Network at Madison Park, formed four years ago, when over 40 business, civic, and union leaders came together to help accelerate Madison Park’s improvement. In close cooperation with the school’s leaders, we have focused on more employer engagement, supporting increases in cooperative education, improving college and career planning, underwriting the school’s monthly awards for student excellence, and the expansion of adult education at the school.

With the right infusion of resources and real leadership commitment, Madison Park can become a true powerhouse and, in the process, help lift up the performance of the entire district.

Barry Bluestone is professor emeritus at Northeastern University and a cofounder of the Career Champions Network. Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick is the honorary chair of the Career Champions Foundation.