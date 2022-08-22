Support for climate laws is up, but Australia’s carbon tax case is instructive

Re “The eyes of climate change history are on Biden” by James E. Hansen (Opinion, Aug. 8): President Biden has taken the unprecedented step of supporting the world’s largest climate bill. Governing from the center must be the way forward for America. We need support from most of the population for climate change actions to be effective and long-lasting.

Hansen writes that a carbon fee and dividend policy is the way to lower fossil fuel emissions. As a climate tech entrepreneur from Australia, I witnessed how the path of a carbon tax can go wrong quickly. In 2011, our Labor government, with the support from the Greens party, introduced a carbon tax. The government laid out its plan. It all sounded great on paper but quickly faced a politically driven backlash, failing to gain popular support. The prime minister subsequently lost her seat, and the carbon tax was one of the main points of contention. The tax was repealed in 2014, and things went back to how they were.