The Cardinals are winning with their 40-40-40 club of Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina, and Adam Wainwright

The jumbo digs were eventually assigned to Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina , and who could really argue? They’re two veteran superstars in their 40s nearing the end of Hall of Fame-caliber careers.

The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the few teams with too many options.

There are two lockers in the visitors clubhouse at Arizona’s Chase Field — bigger than all the others — that are usually reserved for veteran stars who have earned a little extra room to spread out.

But the guys stuck in the smaller lockers next to the rookies and journeymen are almost as impressive: There’s 40-year-old Adam Wainwright, a right-handed pitcher with 193 career wins and three All-Star appearances. Across the room was 34-year-old Paul Goldschmidt, one of the game’s best first basemen who is a seven-time All-Star and in the midst of an MVP-caliber campaign.

Right next to him was Nolan Arenado, the 31-year-old third baseman with seven All-Star appearances and nine Gold Gloves.

It’s a wealth of veteran expertise that’s not lost on first-year manager Oliver Marmol, who at 36 is younger than many of the veterans.

“One thing this organization has done really well is pass on the history of what winning really looks like,” Marmol said. “This is what the work looks like in order to win. Those guys — there’s not a stronger group.”

And here’s the most important part: The quintet of veteran stars isn’t just in the clubhouse for show. They’re producing at a high level, which has pushed the Cardinals to the top of the NL Central.

They had a five-game lead over the Brewers going into Monday’s games.

Pujols is enjoying a renaissance at 42 years old, hitting .442 with seven homers and 17 RBIs over the past month. The three-time MVP is making a run at 700 career homers, sitting at 692 with about 40 games left in the regular season, which he says will be his last.

He’s treated as baseball royalty even at opposing parks. The crowd at Chase Field gave Pujols a standing ovation before his first at-bat in all three games of the most recent weekend series.

The slugger isn’t consumed with the attention. He crushed two homers as part of a 4-for-4 day on Saturday, but didn’t raise any fuss when Marmol elected to take him out of the game and use rookie Nolan Gorman — who is two decades younger — as a pinch hitter.

Nobody looked happier than Pujols when Gorman singled.

“This isn’t about one guy, it’s about 26 guys on the roster,” Pujols said. “I think when you have a great group of guys, it’s easy to come in and enjoy what you do. ... We’re playing great baseball.”

Wainwright turns 41 later this month and has been rock solid in the middle of the rotation with a 9-8 record and 3.11 ERA. The 40-year-old Molina isn’t producing at the rate he’s accustomed to, but still has his moments, like a three-hit game against the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Then there’s Goldschmidt and Arenado, who are in the prime of their careers. Goldschmidt is putting together perhaps his finest season — the soft-spoken first baseman leads the majors with a .340 batting average, while adding 34 doubles, 31 homers and 100 RBIs.

Arenado has been nearly as good, batting .299 with 25 homers and 81 RBIs.

Their consistency has allowed St. Louis to climb the NL Central standings with a 15-3 record in August. Goldschmidt said it isn’t easy, even if this group of Cardinals sometimes makes it look like it.

“The hardest part is sometimes you just show up, and you’re off, so you’re trying to figure what gives you the best chance of success,” Goldschmidt said. “That’s probably my number one goal — trying to be consistent. We play this game every day, it’s hard, there’s ups and downs.”

White Sox slumping

Drew Waters drew a bases-loaded walk to break an eighth-inning tie in his major league debut, boosting the Royals to a 6-4 win over the White Sox on Monday in Kansas City in a game rescheduled because of the lockout in April.

Joe Kelly (1-3), the seventh of eight White Sox pitchers, hit a pair of batters to start the inning. Ryan O’Hearn singled, and Waters drew a five-pitch walk with one out to break a 4-all tie.

The White Sox rallied from a four-run deficit after their starter, Michael Kopech, exited the game having faced just four hitters.

Kopech hit a batter, allowed an RBI single to Salvador Perez, and walked the bases full before leaving with left knee soreness.

Elvis Andrus drove in three runs in his third game with the White Sox. Chicago signed the veteran shortstop on Friday after the Athletics designated him for assignment.

Jose Abreu had three hits and two walks for the White Sox, who have dropped four of five since winning five straight.

Harper to begin rehab

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper began a rehab assignment at Triple A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. The NL MVP hasn’t played since breaking his left thumb on June 25. Lehigh Valley is hosting Gwinnett for a six-game series, and Harper is expected to play there through Saturday, take Sunday off and possibly return to the Philadelphia lineup on Monday when the Phillies begin a series at Arizona. The Phillies are 28-20 without Harper. He is batting .318 with 15 homers and 48 RBIs in 64 games. . . . Giancarlo Stanton announced he plans to return to the Yankees lineup on Thursday against the Athletics, and manager Aaron Boone later confirmed the return date. Stanton has been out since July 24 with tendonitis in his Achilles and has been rehabbing with Double A Somerset.