Josh Winckowski gets another Red Sox call with Nate Eovaldi not ready

The first line of business was settling on a starter for Tuesday’s series opener against the Blue Jays. Josh Winckowski will be called up from Triple A Worcester to take the place of Nate Eovaldi , who will miss his second straight start due to neck soreness.

The Red Sox got a chance to press the reset button Monday. It’s a button they’ve had to use a lot this year.

Eovaldi originally experienced the neck soreness last Thursday, which led to his being scratched in Pittsburgh. While the recovery was taking longer than he originally imagined, Eovaldi hoped the issue would be resolved by the time the Sox returned to Boston. The scenario that he wanted to avoid — going back on the injured list — now seems most likely.

Winckowski is 5-6 with a 5.19 ERA in 12 starts this season since debuting May 28. He gave up seven runs and six hits in five innings Thursday, then was optioned back to Triple A.

Winckowski is 5-6 with a 5.19 ERA in 12 starts this season.

The Sox went 3-3 on their six-game road trip, taking two of three from the Pirates, but losing their series against the Orioles. They’ll host the Jays and the Tampa Bay Rays over this six-game homestand.

“We’ve got to win games, we’ve got to win series,” Cora said. “We beat the Yankees. We beat the Pirates. We lost the series against Baltimore. So we know where we’re at. We know it’s going to be tough. But we believe that you play the teams that are right in front of you.”

John Schreiber wants more

With career highs in appearances (47), innings (49), and saves (4), John Schreiber has been a go-to out of the bullpen for Cora. The manager acknowledged how much he’s had to lean on the 28-year-old righthander after Schreiber failed to record an out Sunday in the eighth inning of the 5-3 loss to the Orioles in the Little League Classic.

Coming in with a runner on first, Schreiber hit Austin Hays, walked Rougned Odor, then gave up a bases-clearing double to Jorge Mateo that put the game out of reach.

“With John, I know we’ve been pushing him hard,” Cora said. “He’s been great for us the whole season. This happens.”

But Schreiber said those are the situations he wants every time.

“I take pride in that. I take pride in my work when I go out there,” he said. “It’s a high-leverage situation. I’ve been in there in those high-leverage situations all year, so I felt normal going out there.”

As the season stretches deeper, Schreiber said his workload wasn’t an issue.

“I feel great right now and I don’t care what the workload is. I want to be out there and be able to help the team out,” he said. “My body feels fine and I’m just going to keep going out there as much as possible once the phone rings and my name’s called. So I’m ready to go.”

On the mend

Jeter Downs, who rolled his ankle in a WooSox game last week and had to be helped off the field, is considered day-to-day. The Sox hope he’s ready to play by the end of the week . . . Tanner Houck was expected to be re-evaluated Monday after a disc issue was discovered in his lower back last week. The Sox had no update, but plan to provide one Tuesday.

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.