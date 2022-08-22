Josh Winckowski will start Tuesday in Red Sox’ series opener against Blue Jays

With Nate Eovaldi still unavailable to pitch as he deals with neck soreness, the Red Sox will once again turn to rookie Josh Winckowski to start the series opener Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

The Sox faced the same situation last week, when Eovaldi was unable to take the mound for Thursday’s series finale at Pittsburgh. It didn’t exactly work out, as Winckowski was charged with six runs on seven hits over five innings in an 8-2 loss.