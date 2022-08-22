Patriots training camp report: Jonathan Jones is on the move in the secondary — that’s how he likes it

The cornerback, known for his sterling slot play, has been lining up on the perimeter, where he can use his speed and quickness to mark some of the swift receivers on New England’s schedule this year.

HENDERSON, Nev. — For six seasons, Jonathan Jones has been the Patriots insider. This summer, however, he has been an outsider.

Jones also has tinkered at safety, most notably shifting during the Super Bowl LIII win over the Rams after Patrick Chung was injured.

“You know I take pride in being available wherever they need me,” Jones said following Monday’s practice at the Raiders sprawling practice facility. “I love moving around, getting experience in different places. I knew I could help the team and I enjoy it. It just adds experience to my repertoire.”

The Patriots will face a ton of blazing receivers this season, starting in Week 1 when the Dolphins trot out Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

“The division has speed in it,” said Jones. “It’s kind of important for us to match that in defenses. We have a little bit of everything. We’re excited about it.”

The Patriots are building depth in a defensive backfield that almost feels positionless with the way the pieces are moved around to exploit the best matchups.

“Sometimes we match receivers depending on where their receivers match up or our disguises or things like that,” Bill Belichick said. “John’s a smart player. He’s really played every position in the secondary, like a number of our guys have. So, good experience for him to work in different spots.

“We’ll do that with some other guys too and somewhere along the line that will be beneficial for us.”

Jones said he enjoys moving around because it keeps things fresh and he enjoys the challenge.

“Coach focuses us on conceptual learning,” he said. “Learning the defense, not just position. So, you come in as a young guy, you kind of learn the strategy, kind of the focus of the defense, what we’re actually trying to do as a unit, not just the position. It definitely helps you add more value.”

ROLL CALL

Not spotted: LBs Ronnie Perkins and Harvey Langi, WRs Tyquan Thornton and Kristian Wilkerson, and OL Andrew Stueber.

TE Hunter Henry, OTs Isaiah Wynn and Justin Herron, and OL Bill Murray returned after missing time recently. Wynn wore a red noncontact jersey and Murray did not participate in team drills.

INJURIES: Ty Montgomery left briefly and returned. It appeared as though the running back was just rehydrating.

DRESS CODE: Helmets and shells.

TOP PLAY: The session was run at just a tick above half-speed, with two padded practices with the Raiders on the itinerary. We’ll give it to birthday boy Jonnu Smith, who caught a quick-hit TD pass from Mac Jones during a goal-line exercise.

ODDS AND ENDS

▪ Belichick had high praise for the Raiders facility, which is about 20 minutes from downtown Las Vegas and is surrounded by the Spring Mountains.

“This is magnificent,” the coach said. “I’ve been to a lot of good facilities and there have been some amazing college facilities, but I’d put this up there against any of them.

“I mean, forget about the amenities; just the fields, the weight room, the offices, the indoor facility, the proximity, the ease of everything, yeah, this is as good as any I’ve seen. Better than any I’ve seen — not as good, it’s better than anything I’ve seen. It’s outstanding.”

▪ Belichick also fondly reminisced about Al Davis, the late Raiders owner with whom he interviewed in 1998.

“I have a ton of respect for Mr. Davis, everything he’s meant to the National Football League and the AFL,” said Belichick. “He’s one of the founders and what he’s done for professional football. What he’s done to bring equality and opportunity to so many.

“His championship level of performance and the standard that he set for himself, and his teams, and the organization are historical. It’s tremendous. Tremendous man and was a huge influence on professional football. I’m sure the game would be a lot different if it wasn’t for him, different today than if it wasn’t for him.

“I think we’re all indebted to what he’s done to help this game and certainly as a coach and as a professional in the game, to me, he’s one of the Mount Rushmore guys.”

▪ Despite the heat (it was 95 at the midway point of practice), Matthew Judon stuck with his tradition of wearing a red hoodie under his uniform.

▪ Receiver Kendrick Bourne wore a sun shield attached to his helmet and facemask.

▪ Brian Hoyer did a lot of tutoring with rookie Bailey Zappe during Mac Jones’s team reps.

▪ Long snapper Joe Cardona did yeoman work as a fill-in punt/kick returner for Jake Bailey.

▪ There’s a hill at the back of the facility that is smaller, yet reminiscent of the famous one at Gillette that players run at the conclusion of many practices. For the record, it was here before Josh McDaniels moved in.

UP NEXT

Tuesday: Joint practice with Raiders, 11:45 a.m. (EDT).

Wednesday: Joint practice with Raiders, 11:45 a.m. (EDT).

Thursday: Off day.

Friday: Exhibition Game 3 at Las Vegas, 8:15 p.m. (EDT).

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.