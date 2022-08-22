Rutgers trio of Devin McCourty, Logan Ryan, and Duron Harmon are among NFL’s most durable and productive defenders

McCourty, Ryan, and Harmon were never considered blue-chip NFL prospects at Rutgers. McCourty was drafted by the Patriots at the end of the first round in 2010 but had a lot to prove. Ryan and Harmon were drafted in the third round by the Patriots in 2013, eight picks apart.

“Me and Logan lived right down the freshman hall from each other,” Harmon said last week. “We always worked out and did everything together. He always pushed me. We knew we had a chance at an NFL career, and to see what it has become is truly a blessing.”

The years are passing by, but the memories aren’t fading. The 2009 season at Rutgers will always be special, when two skinny freshmen named Logan Ryan and Duron Harmon met for the first time and were mentored by a fifth-year senior named Devin McCourty.

The odds were stacked against them — the average NFL career lasts about three years — but they have been among the NFL’s most durable and productive defenders of the past decade. McCourty is beginning his 13th NFL season with the Patriots, while Harmon, now with the Raiders, and Ryan, with the Bucs, are beginning Year 10.

“Really proud,” McCourty said. “I remember at Rutgers I sat by Logan every day, and he was always a guy that just wanted to keep learning. And then me and Duron were the two gunners [on the punt team]. I would always be the first one down, and he would always get yelled at when something went wrong.

“And then seeing those guys when they came in here as rookies, they just wanted to outwork everybody. And it’s no surprise to me not only that they’re still playing, but the type of players that they are.”

Harmon and Ryan were together for eight straight seasons at Rutgers and New England. McCourty was always their “older brother,” first for a year at Rutgers and then from 2013-16 with the Patriots, where the trio won two Super Bowls.

Their paths diverged in 2017 when Ryan signed a free agent deal with the Titans. Harmon spent seven seasons in New England before being traded to the Lions in 2020.

But the three still converse daily on a group chat (along with Devin’s twin brother, Jason), and consider themselves more family than friends. This summer, Harmon’s family visited McCourty’s family in New Jersey for a day of fun at the American Dream theme park. Last Monday, McCourty noted that it was Ryan’s daughter’s birthday.

“At this point we’re just trying to get all the kids’ names down,” Ryan quipped. “Those guys are my brothers for life. I played literally eight years in a row with Duron, which is crazy. And it’s just camaraderie I’ll never have again because I’ve known those guys since I was a teenager.”

McCourty, Ryan, and Harmon have done pretty well for themselves for three kids from Rutgers.

McCourty, 35, has won three Super Bowls and been named a three-time All-Pro. He has been a team captain since his second season, has played in 188 of 193 possible regular-season games (including 97 straight), and last November, Bill Belichick said McCourty has “as good an understanding of the defense as any player I’ve ever coached in the secondary.”

“Any time I talk to him, I’m asking him questions,” Harmon said. “It’s still like I’m the 22-year-old kid sitting next to him in team meetings.”

Ryan, 31, has developed into one of the NFL’s more versatile defenders. After winning two Super Bowls in Foxborough, Ryan became the Titans’ No. 1 cornerback for three years, switched to safety the last two years with the Giants, and is learning multiple spots with the Bucs.

Ryan has played in 140 of a possible 145 career games, has 13 career sacks to go with 18 interceptions, was voted a team captain last year in New York, and has earned rave reviews in Tampa.

“His work ethic and his intelligence and the way he prepares for practice is unbelievable,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said. “Going out there and trying to learn something every day and doing the right things, as well as helping the other guys.

Harmon, 31, has been impressively durable and productive as well. He has played in 144 of a possible 145 games (missing only the first game of his career), and has had at least one interception in all nine of his seasons. Harmon’s 21 picks since 2013 rank 14th in the NFL.

“When he came into the league, he was really a mature human being and approached it the right way,” Raiders coach Josh McDaniels said. “Great influence on our locker room as a human being. He’s just a great person, great leader, selfless, and he’s obviously a good football player.”

The last couple of seasons have been challenging for Harmon. After winning three Super Bowls in Foxborough, Harmon went 5-11 with the Lions in 2020, 7-10 with the Falcons last year, and is now with the Raiders on a one-year contract.

“Being in New England for those seven years, I’ll be the first to say I was a little spoiled,” Harmon said. “I didn’t know how hard it was to win in this game. But then you go other places and you see how hard it is to get everybody on the same page.”

But McCourty is proud of how Ryan and Harmon have developed into leaders after leaving New England, and bucked the trend of players who fizzle out once they leave the Patriots.

“I think it’s cool because it’s kind of known that if you leave here, you won’t make it,” McCourty said. “And I think both of those guys have gone places and had tremendous success.

“It’s funny for me to hear that in their own places they became that old guy — as we say, kind of sitting in that rocking chair, giving out the wisdom. And I think that’s so cool, because I always see them as my young guys, but to all the other guys they’ve played with now, they’re that veteran big brother.”

