Sweltering practices in Las Vegas should condition Patriots for season opener in Miami

The Patriots kicked off their week in Las Vegas on Sunday, arriving for a pair of joint practices and Friday’s preseason finale against the Raiders. The weather is expected to eclipse 100 degrees on both Tuesday and Wednesday, so the heat will be a factor.

“I actually told [my teammates] it’s a blessing,” said Stevenson, who attended high school about a half hour from the Raiders’ practice facility. “It’s not too hot out here. It gets way hotter than that.”

The players, however, seem to welcome the scorching environment as preparation for their Week 1 matchup against the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami’s average temperatures in September chart in the high 80′s, with humidity also affecting the conditions.

Advertisement

“I think it’s good preparation, just getting out in the sun,” Stevenson said.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“It’s a good warmup for what’s to come,” added wide receiver Jakobi Meyers. “We got a lot of hot games this year. I’m excited to get a head start on what it’s going to be like.”

In addition to getting acclimated to the heat, the trip will serve as another opportunity for the Patriots to try and stack positive days while going up against fresh competition. The new streamlined offense is still finding its way and the defense seems to be coming together, but these days will be critical for players vying for a roster spot. The clock is ticking for those on the bubble to make an impression ahead of cutdown day on Aug. 30.

The players will have quite the backdrop to do so, practicing at the new Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center. Coach Bill Belichick called the facility “magnificent.”

“Forget about the amenities, just the fields, the weight room, the offices, the indoor facility, the proximity, the ease of everything, yeah, this is as good as any I’ve seen,” Belichick said. “Better than any I’ve seen, not as good, it’s better than anything I’ve seen. It’s outstanding. It’s great for us to be able to work here. It’s ideal working conditions.”

Advertisement

The coming week will also provide a chance for players to connect with one another. The NFL has lifted its health and safety protocols following the coronavirus pandemic, so players are free to go out to eat and spend time together.

“They enjoy hanging out with each other, doing things together, football or non-football,” Belichick said. “So, it’s a good opportunity.”

Birthday boy reflects

Tight end Jonnu Smith celebrated his 27th birthday Monday.

“No better way to spend it than training camp,” Smith said. “No better way to spend it, baby.”

Smith doesn’t have big plans for the evening — he said he’ll just enjoy dinner with a group of teammates — but he made sure to use part of the day as a time for reflection, noting how his mindset has matured over the time.

“I sit back and laugh about what I thought was what when I was 18, 19,” Smith said. “Twenty-seven years old, I got a story. We all got stories, man. I’m just thankful.”

Entering his sixth NFL season, and coming off a disappointing first year in New England, Smith sounded motivated to step up on the field this fall.

Advertisement

“What’s kept me grounded and motivated is just the mindset of never arriving,” he said. “I’ve never made it to the top level. I think any true competitor should never be able to say, ‘Yeah, I’ve made it. I’ve arrived. I’m here now. There’s nothing for me to do. There’s no more work to be put in.’”

Vegas: A family destination

A few Patriots will likely spend time with family this week. Punter Jake Bailey’s parents drove in from San Diego and attended practice Monday. Stevenson’s family still lives in Centennial Hills, a neighborhood in northwestern Las Vegas. Defensive tackle Lawrence Guy’s brother lives eight minutes from the Raiders’ practice facility . . . While Belichick did not provide an update on rookie Tyquan Thornton, who reportedly will miss eight weeks with a collarbone injury, fellow wide receiver Jakobi Meyers shared his support: “He’s a great kid. I think he’s going to be perfectly fine. If anybody can handle it, I think he’ll be the guy that can. We know what he brings to the table, and he knows what he brings to the table. He’s got a great support system around him.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @nicolecyang.