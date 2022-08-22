Tickets for Winter Classic at Fenway Park in January go on sale Wednesday

The first tickets for the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park will go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis via Ticketmaster.

Scheduled for 2 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023, the 14th edition of the annual outdoor game pits the Bruins against the Penguins and will be televised on TNT.

This will be the second NHL game played at Fenway, following the 2010 Winter Classic in which the Bruins topped the Flyers, 2-1, in overtime. It will be the fifth regular-season outdoor game for the Bruins, the sixth for the Penguins, and the 36th regular-season outdoor game in NHL history.