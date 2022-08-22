Tickets for Winter Classic at Fenway Park in January go on sale Wednesday

The first tickets for the NHL Winter Classic at Fenway Park will go on sale on Wednesday at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-served basis via Ticketmaster.
Scheduled for 2 p.m. on Jan. 2, 2023, the 14th edition of the annual outdoor game pits the Bruins against the Penguins and will be televised on TNT.
This will be the second NHL game played at Fenway, following the 2010 Winter Classic in which the Bruins topped the Flyers, 2-1, in overtime. It will be the fifth regular-season outdoor game for the Bruins, the sixth for the Penguins, and the 36th regular-season outdoor game in NHL history.
The NHL also plans to hold an outdoor game this season at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh, N.C., on Feb. 18, 2023 between the Washington Capitals and host Carolina Hurricanes.
The Bruins hold a 122-70-29 edge in 221 regular-season meetings with the Penguins. The teams have met in the playoffs five times, with the Bruins most recently sweeping Pittsburgh in the 2013 Eastern Conference Final.
Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster.com or via the Ticketmaster App.