Westwood field hockey finally got over the hump last season, and the D2 champions are back for more

After a 20-1-2 season that concluded with a thrilling overtime win over Nashoba Regional in the title game last November, much of Westwood’s field hockey core maintained success in their other sports. They made it to the round of 16 of the Division 2 girls’ hockey tournament and won the Division 1 state girls’ lacrosse title. It was a school year full of success for the Wolverines, which has bolstered interest and spirits.

“There is a lot of eagerness to get the season started,” Westwood coach Heather Joyce said. “I expect there’s some nervous energy as well.”

Coming off their long-awaited Division 2 state championship last season, Westwood gathered for the first day of field hockey practice in the Monday morning rain.

On Monday morning, 45 players came out for tryouts and the first practice. That number included mant returners, another reason for positivity in the Westwood camp.

“We are returning 15 players from last year,” said Joyce. “That will definitely help with continuity and also help us improve our game strategy.”

One of the key pieces of Westwood’s title defense is senior midfielder Olivia Williams, who scored the OT winner to earn the state title. “She is going to be key for us this year,” said Joyce.

This is the last dance in field hockey for Williams, who will be playing lacrosse for the University of Vermont a year from now. Her senior teammate, goalie Riley Harrington, recently committed to backstop Quinnipiac’s lacrosse squad during her college career.

“Like Olivia, Riley wants to give her all for her last field hockey season,” said Joyce.

Westwood coach Heather Joyce has plenty of returners to work with from her title-winning squad. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Westwood’s state title game victory was its third consecutive overtime tournament game. Their opponent in the first one of those games, Danvers, gathered too for their first official practice with high hopes of their own.

“We only lost five players,” Danvers coach Kristen McCarthy said. “We are returning much of our team. We had a good run last year, and I thought we did well in the tournament. We would like to go even farther this year.”

Katherine Purcell will be important to Danvers’s chances. The senior forward will help fill the gap left by the graduation of Globe All-Scholastic Ashley Clark. Purcell was second on the team in points with 15 during the Falcons’ 15-4-2 season in 2021. Danvers players participated in a fair amount of summer tournaments and clinics, and Purcell earned buzz for her performances in all of them.

“I am definitely expecting her to set the pace for our team,” said McCarthy. “She is a natural leader and is calm and composed.”

Another one of Danvers’ returners is junior goalie Megan McGinnity, who only allowed 11 goals last fall and had 13 shutouts.

“She definitely kept us in that quarterfinal game against Westwood,” said McCarthy.

Goalie coach Bella Ramsey, (left) works with Westwood goalie Riley Harrington, bound for Quinnipiac as a lacrosse commit. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

10 teams to watch

▪ Andover — The Golden Warriors’ D1 state title run showcased the talent of their entire roster, and with many returning, they remain the team to beat.

▪ Westwood — Their D2 state championship showed off what a solid program the Wolverines have become, and much of the talent returns.

▪ Watertown — The 19-time state champions are in the midst of a 31-game winning streak, and with their legacy of talent, that streak should continue.

▪ Walpole — Just like Watertown, the Porkers are always in top form, regardless of who they lose to graduation.

▪ Sandwich – Near the top of D3 all last season, the Blue Knights did not surrender a goal in the tournament until the title game.

▪ Masconomet — Full of talent and perseverance, Masco will be looking to avenge November’s triple overtime loss in the state semifinal.

▪ Franklin — After making their first-ever state semifinal last year, the Panthers are well-coached and hungry for more.

▪ Manchester Essex — The Hornets made it deep in the D4 tournament last fall on a roster with no seniors, and return a relentless group of players.

▪ Falmouth — Always one of the strongest teams on Cape Cod, this season should not be any different.

▪ Concord-Carlisle — Last fall’s upstarts return with big game experience and will face a gauntlet of talent in the DCL.

Players to Watch

Kaitlyn Carney, Franklin — The Panthers made it to the D2 state semifinal last fall, and Carney’s 37-goal season was a major reason why. The senior starts this season with 105 career points.

Molly Driscoll Watertown — The Watertown legacy continues off the stick of the junior, who led the Raiders to an 23-0 record during a 33-goal, 29-assist season.

Ava Meehan, Bishop Feehan — After a 25-point season as a junior, the Penn State commit is ready to lead the Shamrocks to another Catholic Central league title.

Emma Reilly, Andover — Leading undefeated Andover to their first state title since 2017, the Columbia commit scored 28 goals and 21 assists in her Merrimack Valley Conference MVP campaign.

Remoré Serra, Chelmsford —The UMass-bound midfielder is dynamic all over the field, powering the Lions last year. She is considered one of the top club players in the region.

Maggie Sturgis, Masconomet — Already at 117 points for her career, Sturgis continues to be a playmaker for Masconomet, one of the state’s strongest teams in 2021. Sturgis’s field hockey IQ will keep her team among the elite this fall.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.