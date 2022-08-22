‘I don’t know what’s going on:’ Inside Xander Bogaerts’s complicated and frustrating season

Based on a 20-minute conversation one day earlier in the visitors’ clubhouse at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, the development didn’t come as a shock. The rising magma within Bogaerts was obvious. A slowly forming smoke plume shadowed a player who had seemingly spent his entire career exuding sunshine, starting with his response to a simple question: How would he describe this year?

Xander Bogaerts erupted on Friday in Baltimore as never been seen before, throwing his bat after getting called out on a borderline strike call as a prelude to just the second ejection of his career. It was a sight unlike anything in his 10 big league seasons.

Advertisement

Bogaerts shook his head. He emitted a lengthy, exasperated sigh. He laughed.

“Oh, man. It’s been … ,” he paused. “Wow.”

Bogaerts’s frustration — a term he employed a half-dozen times in his assessment of 2022 — seemed out of place when looking at his numbers.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Bogaerts leads all American League shortstops in average (.299) and OPS (.811) while leading all big league shortstops in OBP (.370). He ranks 15th in the big leagues and sixth in the American League in WAR (4.3), which also leads all AL shortstops, according to Fangraphs. .

Yet to Bogaerts, those measures are superficial, masking the reality of a season in which he has never felt like himself.

“It’s been unbelievable. I feel like I haven’t had an ‘A’ swing this whole year,” said Bogaerts. “It’s very frustrating when you know what you want to feel, but for whatever reason, [you can’t get to that point]. At night, when you put your head on the pillow, I feel like I did everything I possibly could working on stuff, but just … I don’t know. I don’t know what’s going on.”

“ ‘It’s been unbelievable. I feel like I haven’t had an ‘A’ swing this whole year.’ Xander Bogaerts

The last time Bogaerts found himself in anything like this sort of year-long predicament was 2017, when a succession of hand and wrist injuries forced him to spend most of the year swinging with one hand and unable to drive the ball. Though he hasn’t had a severe health issue this year, Bogaerts did allow that his swing has not been right since he collided with Alex Verdugo in shallow left field while chasing a fly ball on May 20.

Advertisement

To that point, he was hitting .326/.388/.465 with four homers in 38 games. In 78 games since the injury, he’s hitting .282 with a .361 OBP, .429 slugging mark, and six homers.

“I’ve dealt with it a lot since that incident,” said Bogaerts, who said that he ended up receiving cortisone shots in his left shoulder and wrist that addressed the swelling and pain. “I had to do what I had to do. I had to get a shot on both of them.

“[Now] I feel pretty OK,” he added. “[But] the messed up part with that is you start changing your mechanics, where you want to swing to where you don’t feel any pain, or you don’t feel much pain.

“Then your swing starts changing. Then when you feel good so you can get back, there are just so many bad habits that have been incorporated. That’s the frustrating thing. You can feel so good in BP and the cage, and as soon as the game starts, the first pitch you see, it’s like, ‘[Expletive], what the hell are you doing?’ Your mind wants to do something but your body is doing something different. That’s also frustrating. There’s just so many bad habits.”

Advertisement

Xander Bogaerts was shaken up by a collision with Alex Verdugo during a May 20 game against the Mariners, and started to struggle with a few injuries after that. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Bogaerts recalled wistfully what it was like to wake up in recent seasons — the certainty of being locked in, the ability to his bat speed and strength to drive the ball with power (he averaged 30 homers per 162 games from 2018-21), and the capability of using his tremendous hand-eye coordination to fight off two-strike pitches and hit for average.

This year? He wakes up anticipating a daylong search — showing up at the park, finding the swing he wants in his tee and cage work, then having it abandon him as soon as he steps to the plate. In a panic, he rushes back to the cage mid-game in search of a better swing — maybe slightly different from the first two — only to find himself unable to replicate it once he gets back in the box.

“You’re just like, ‘What the hell?’” he said. “It’s very, very frustrating. It is. It is. It is. That really sucks. That really sucks because you know that you’re capable of a lot more. It’s just …”

“ ‘It’s very, very frustrating. It is. It is. It is. That really sucks. That really sucks because you know that you’re capable of a lot more. It’s just …’

Bogaerts trailed off without having the right word to capture unfamiliar sentiments about his season. He found it similarly challenging to try to describe the context against which his disappointing on-field performance has taken place.

Obviously, there’s uncertainty surrounding his future with the Red Sox with Bogaerts in the third season of the six-year, $120 million deal he signed in early 2019, which includes the right to forgo the final three years in order to become a free agent after the 2022 season. He is all but certain to opt out after this season. The team’s tepid offer in spring training left the shortstop with the understanding that the 2022 season could be his last with the team that signed him out of Aruba in 2009.

Advertisement

Beyond that, the team’s decision to trade his close friend and teammate since 2011, catcher Christian Vázquez, was a gut punch. After conversations with Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom following the trade deadline, Bogaerts understands the team’s rationale, but that doesn’t change his personal experience.

“I just feel like I have a good sense of kind of why they did it. In the end, I’m just here to … I play. I’m part of these guys in here. [But the trade] just might hit me different because I’ve been through a lot of experiences with [Vázquez] – him and his family on and off the field,” Bogaerts said. “He drove me everywhere. I lived with him everywhere. So it is gonna hit me different compared to most other guys. I’ll be all right. But it should sting. It should sting a little bit if that person has meaning to you. I think that’s the human part.”

Xander Bogaerts lost a friend in the clubhouse in Christian Vázquez when the catcher was traded to the Astros at the deadline. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

These are the sort of emotions that have come with the 2022 season. It has been a year that has challenged Bogaerts like none other — particularly given the sense of disappointment that the Sox have not been able to make a push into prime contender status.

Advertisement

“It’s been a hard one. It’s been a hard one. It’s been a different one,” said Bogaerts. “I’m just gonna use that word – it’s been a different one. The circumstances, the situation, all of that – it’s just been a little different. But I’m a professional. This is what you signed up for. You’ve got to deal with it. Some days might be tougher than others. Some days might be better than others. That all comes with everything surrounding this situation.”

For Bogaerts, the weight of the year was evident. Even so, he sounded determined to not get swallowed by his frustrations. He believes a turning point is within reach.

“You will not see any quit in me. And I’m really looking forward to finishing strong and on a positive note. I know it’s in there. I know it’s in there,” he said. “I’ve been one of the best players at my position for a couple years. It doesn’t happen by accident. It’s there.”

On Sunday night in Williamsport – three days removed from his conversation in Pittsburgh, and two days after he got ejected in Baltimore – Bogaerts offered proof. He turned on a 99.2 m.p.h. fastball from Orioles closer Félix Bautista and cleared the fence in left-center, his 10th long ball of the year coming against the hardest-thrown pitch he’d ever hit out.

Xander Bogaerts hits a solo home run in the ninth on Sunday in Williamsport, Pa. — his first since Aug. 3. Tom E. Puskar/Associated Press

It was a rare, oft-elusive “A” swing – one that, coincidentally or not, came on the same day that the heart-on-his-sleeve shortstop had a chance to spend the day mingling with Little Leaguers that, for at least one day, offered a change in outlook.

“I was going through a rough, rough period, but a lot of kids was coming up to me and being like, ‘You’re my favorite player.’ I was like, man, I know I’m playing bad, but hearing something like that from the kids, it makes you feel proud of what you’ve accomplished so far and you’ve just got to continue doing it so you don’t disappoint them,” Bogaerts said. “It was very meaningful.”

Will that opportunity prove a catalyst in changing how the 29-year-old feels about the 2022 campaign?

Over the next six weeks, that remains to be seen.

Julian Benbow of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.