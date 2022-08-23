‘House of the Dragon’ is a ratings hit for HBO

That “phew!” you may hear in the breeze is coming from HBO headquarters, where the honchos now know for sure that “Game of Thrones” fans are still willin’. Spinoffs of big hits are never a sure thing; for every “Better Call Saul” there are 10 roadkill series such as “Joey,” “Joanie Loves Chachi,” and “The Lone Gunmen.”

It is the biggest series premiere in HBO’s history. And that number — HBO’s largest single-night audience since the 2019 “Game of Thrones” finale drew 19.3 million viewers — will rise with subsequent catch-up views on streaming and video-on-demand.

Sunday night’s premiere of “House of the Dragon,” the new “Game of Thrones” spinoff, drew a ton of viewers — 9.9 million across HBO linear and HBO Max streaming in the United States.

And then so many “Game of Thrones” loyalists were put off by the series’ final season, leaving HBO with some concern that they might have become estranged from the franchise.

The relief at HBO extends beyond “House of the Dragon,” by the way. The company has other “Game of Thrones” spinoffs in the works in its plan to keep the franchise alive and kicking. Here are some of them, none of which have yet been officially greenlit:

“The Sea Snake” is the story of seafarer Corlys Velaryon, who is played in “House of the Dragon” by Steve Toussaint.

“Ten Thousand Ships” is set 1,000 years before “Game of Thrones,” and it’s about the warrior Princess Nymeria, an ancestor of House Martell who founded Dorne.

The still untitled Jon Snow sequel will follow the Targaryen descendant, whom we last saw heading beyond the Wall. Kit Harington is attached to the project.

An adaptation of George R.R. Martin’s “Tales of Dunk and Egg” novellas — possible titles include “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” and “The Hedge Knight,” according to Martin — will be set 90 years before “Game of Thrones” and give us the history of King Aegon V Targaryen.

Meanwhile, the folks at Amazon are probably watching the “House of the Dragon” success very closely. The streamer is about to premiere a new epic of its own that also features magic, swords, and mayhem. Called “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” and said to be one of the most expensive TV series ever made, it’s due on Sept. 2. Are fantasy fans willing to track two big-budget franchise dramas at the same time?

