Rick Astley rolls with it, remakes ‘Never Gonna Give You Up’ video at the Harvard Club for an ad campaign

Astley mimed the words to his 1987 hit-turned-unlikely-Internet-meme at the Harvard Club last month, with the same moves he used in the Reagan era-video.

When it came time for Rick Astley to recreate his famous video for “Never Gonna Give You Up,” the British pop star ended up in an unlikely place: the august halls of the Harvard Club in the Back Bay.

The reason? The marketing geniuses at California-based CSAA Insurance Group, and its ad agency Deloitte Digital, have been running ads based on various well-known songs to promote the home and auto insurance policies that CSAA sells through AAA in more than 20 states. (Massachusetts is not one of them.) Think Air Supply’s “I’m All Out of Love...” and then add “...for my old insurance” to the refrain.

This time around, they decided to build an ad around Astley’s hit and subsequent meme — “rickrolling,” in which unsuspecting people get e-mails or texts with links that bring them to Astley’s video, in a bait-and-switch. And they knew they needed Astley himself to star in the ad.

Astley was game. But he had two requests: don’t change the song’s words, and meet him somewhere during his US tour. Turned out, the only open day that worked for everyone was when Astley was in Boston last month, appearing at the TD Garden on a nostalgia-themed bill with New Kids On The Block, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue. CSAA hired veteran music video director Joseph Kahn to film the new video.

“We let our director know we needed to be in Boston,” said Linda Goldstein, executive vice president at CSAA. “We had one day. We had 10 hours to make it happen.”

The Harvard Club’s interior was picked because of its similarity to the video’s original backdrop. Astley gamely danced around on a makeshift stage and also outside behind the club, sometimes cavorting with dancers dressed as insurance agents. (A few scenes in front of a brick archway were shot at Long Wharf, after Astley’s concert that night.) This was the first ad to be filmed at the Harvard Club, at least in recent memory, but scenes from George Clooney’s recent film “The Tender Bar” were shot there last year.

Goldstein said the many promises he makes to his paramour in the song — “never gonna run around and desert you,” for one — fit perfectly for the theme CSAA was trying to convey. The ads started running in most of the markets where CSAA sells insurance last week.

“It ended up being the perfect song,” Goldstein said, “because we didn’t have to change anything at all.”

As the one-minute version of the ad concludes, Astley is apparently watching the video of himself singing and dancing and looks up, saying about the “rickroll” phenomenon: “Is this still a thing?”

Judging from the 2.3 million views the ad has racked up on YouTube in one week, it sure is.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.