Mother-son team has perfected its mole paste

Here’s where to buy the Mr Tamole specialty

By Ann Trieger Kurland Globe Correspondent,Updated August 23, 2022, 35 minutes ago
Mr Tamole Mole Poblano Paste.Handout

If you stumble across the Mr Tamole mobile food stand at a farmers’ market, know that the fare will exceed your expectations. Andres Medina-Carreto and his mother, Margarita Carreto, whose roots are in Pueblo, Mexico, will serve you tamales steamed in cornhusks and loaded with fillings of chicken or pork carnitas, or chile poblano and cheese. With Margarita’s mole sauce — picante and salty, with a touch of sweet chocolate that reflects her region’s style — it’s a meal you can eat day after day. “We want to share our food to help people understand our culture,” says Margarita. Originally, the dark brown mole was her Abuela’s (grandmother’s) recipe, a family secret. There were 80 ingredients in the instructions. Over the years, they cut it down to 40, and Margarita trimmed it to 23. Then, when Harvard University wanted gallons for its dining services, she created an allergen-friendly vegan version with 22 ingredients, excluding nuts and seeds. “I keep perfecting this recipe and making it better and better,” Margarita says about her current mole. Working from Dorchester’s CommonWealth Kitchen, where they rent space, the mother-son team’s mole poblano paste is now available for purchase. “The paste is how we buy it in Mexico,” explains Margarita. Adding water or broth, you can make a vibrant sauce not only for tamales, enchiladas, beans and rice, but over chicken, grilled fish, and eggs (16 ounces for $19 to $24). Available at Bacco’s Wine + Cheese, 31 James St., Boston, 617-574-1751; Formaggio Kitchen, 358 Huron Ave., Cambridge, 617-354-4750; at Mr Tamole stands; or go to mrtamole.com, where you also find their farmer’s markets schedule.

Ann Trieger Kurland can be reached at anntrieger@gmail.com.

