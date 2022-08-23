Recipe: Cook fresh rainbow chard and other greens Italian-style with sweet and sour flavors

Serves 6

While tomatoes, peaches, and corn may be the stars of the late summer table, greens are too. Don't leave them behind. Turn your attention to kale, Swiss chard, mustard, beet, collard, and turnip greens while those fresh bunches are piled high at farm stands and farmers' markets. Sweet and sour flavors (agrodolce in Italian) add a little panache to greens with golden raisins and white balsamic vinegar for gentle sweetness and a piquant taste, toasted pine nuts for crunch, and a few pinches of red pepper flakes to turn up the heat. The greens can be gritty so give them a thorough wash. Let the stems get a head start in the pan. Remove the leaves, chop the stems and saute them until they're tender before wilting the greens in the same pan. Use this recipe as a template for any fresh greens you happen upon.

¼ cup pine nuts 2 bunches (about 1 1/2 pounds) rainbow chard, washed well 2 tablespoons olive oil 1 small bunch scallions, thinly sliced, including some dark green 1 clove garlic Salt, to taste ¼ cup golden raisins ¼ cup water 3 tablespoons white balsamic vinegar (or use white wine vinegar) Grated rind of 1 lemon ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper, or to taste

1. In a small dry skillet over medium-low heat, spread the pine nuts. Toast, stirring often, for 3 to 5 minutes, or until they turn golden brown. Immediately transfer to a plate to keep them from scorching in the hot pan.

2. Separate the chard stems from their leaves. Slice the stems into 1/2-inch pieces. Tear or cut the leaves into 3-inch pieces.

3. In a large flameproof casserole or Dutch oven over medium heat, heat the oil. Add the chard stems, scallions, garlic, a generous pinch of salt, and raisins. Cook, stirring often, for 5 to 7 minutes, or until the stems soften.

4. Add the chard to the pan a few handfuls at a time with the water. Use tongs to turn the leaves until they start to wilt. Add more leaves when there is space in the pan. Cook until all the leaves wilt and soften. Add more water to the pot, 1 tablespoon at a time, if the bottom of the pot is dry.

5. Remove the pan from the heat. Stir in the vinegar, lemon rind, and red pepper. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like. Transfer to a serving dish and sprinkle with pine nuts.

Sally Pasley Vargas