Recipe: Spoon sweet and spicy peach salsa beside grilled chicken or tuck into tacos

Makes 2 1/2 cups or enough to serve 6

Spooned onto grilled chicken or stuffed into fish tacos, peach salsa is sweet, savory, and spicy. The only thing here that requires a bit of effort is roasting a red bell pepper and peeling off the charred skin. If you're short on time, substitute roasted red peppers from a jar or can; chop the equivalent of one pepper. For the spice, use any small hot pepper. Serrano yields more heat than jalapeno, and both are milder if you remove the seeds (keep them or toss them, depending on how hot you want the salsa). You're also adding fresh ginger, lemon and lime rind, lime juice, fresh cilantro, mint, and the popular Mexican condiment Tajin, a brand of seasoning made from mild chiles, lime, and salt. It adds more flavor than heat, and is most commonly sprinkled on fruit, such as melons and pineapple, or on elote, grilled street corn.

1 red bell pepper 2 large peaches, chopped (about 2 cups) 1 pickling cucumber, chopped 1 large shallot, finely chopped 1 small hot chile pepper (japaleno or serrano), cored and thinly sliced (seeded, if you like) 1 piece (1 inch) fresh ginger, peeled and grated Grated rind and juice of 1 lime Grated rind of 1 lemon ¼ teaspoon sugar Salt, to taste 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint Sprinkle of Tajin (for garnish, optional)

1. Set an oven rack about 6 inches from the broiler element. Turn on the broiler. Have on hand a small rimmed baking sheet.

2. Place the pepper on the baking sheet, and broil, turning occasionally, for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the pepper is well charred all over. Transfer the pepper to a bowl and cover with a lid or plate. Set aside until the pepper is cool enough to handle. With your hands, remove and discard the charred skin, core, and seeds from the pepper. Coarsely chop the flesh.

3. In a bowl, combine the peaches, cucumber, shallot, chile pepper, ginger, lime rind, lemon rind, sugar, and a generous pinch of salt. Toss gently. Fold in the lime juice, cilantro, and mint. Taste for seasoning and add more salt, if you like.

4. Transfer to a bowl and garnish with Tajin, if using. Serve at room temperature.

Karoline Boehm Goodnick