She launched Sobralite to offer alcohol-free drinks without the stigma

Bright from Optimist Botanicals, a distilled non-alcoholic spirit, one of the products available at Sobralite, an online bottle shop for alcohol-free beverages. Handout

Katie Manning, 25, a digital product designer, recently launched Sobrailte, an online bottle shop that features alcohol-free drinks. Made with natural ingredients, many are low in sugar and calories and crafted in small batches. “I’ve curated brands that I love,” says Manning, who quit drinking alcohol cold turkey after years of binge drinking. As part of her overarching mission to “destigmatize sober or sober-curious culture,” Manning’s aim is to offer well-made options for those looking to cut back or eliminate alcohol — rather than resorting to just drinking seltzer. One day, she hopes to open Boston’s first dry store. “Liquor stores often have a small alcohol-free section but some sober people don’t want to go into one,” says Manning. As of now, her online shop offers nearly two-dozen zero-proof drinks, including nonalcoholic spirits that can be used to mimic classic or craft cocktails. One is Monday Gin, with the pine and spicy flavor of junipers and regular gin’s throaty burn. Another, Optimest Bright, tastes like lemony vodka and includes ingredients such as lemon, jasmine, lavender, turmeric, cinnamon, and fennel. An earthy blend of botanicals and spices suggests tequila in the Optimest Smokey. The Curious No. 1 mocks a negroni. An aperitif, DeSoi Champignon Dreams, merges reishi mushroom and passionflower. There are alternatives for still and sparkling wines and beer. Keep a few on hand for yourself or friends who are booze-free or curious, even if it’s just for the occasional night. You can sample an array of Sobralite’s beverages at the next Seaport Summer Market (100 Seaport Blvd., Seaport, Boston) on Fri.- Sun., Sept. 16-18. For more information and to order, visit sobrailte.com.