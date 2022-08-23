Sweet Izzy’s dairy-free treats find a home in Harwich Port

Sweet Izzy, a plant-based ice cream shop in Harwich Port on Cape Cod. Handout

Coffee, strawberry, cookies and cream, Oreo, mint chocolate chip — it’s the classic ice cream flavors we relish on sweaty summer days or temperate nights. If you’re vacationing on Cape Cod, Sweet Izzy in Harwich Port offers these rich flavors and more, but with a twist: all the ice cream, toppings, and cones are dairy-free and vegan. There are plenty of ice cream parlors on the hook-shaped peninsula, but this is the only one of its kind. Elizabeth Doucette and her husband, Michael, opened the small A-frame shop with a takeout window and several umbrella-shaded picnic tables two years ago. They named it for their daughter, Isabelle. The couple, both Harwich natives, were inspired to sell their frozen confections because of Elizabeth’s need to eat dairy-free. “I always wanted to go somewhere where I can order anything on the menu and not worry about cross-contamination,” she says. The ice cream is churned with a house-made mix and coconut and oat milks, giving it a lush, creamy texture. Swirls of soft serve in chocolate, vanilla, and sometimes coffee are also available. Hot fudge and blueberry sauce, rainbow sprinkles, and crunchy toppings are prepared with natural ingredients and are not only dairy-free but also soy- and gluten-free as well. Foot traffic from the nearby trampoline park adds to the steady stream of customers. For many, is the first time they’ve tasted this type of icy treat. “We have a different product that’s not traditional, so we inform each person that we’re only plant-based and give taste tests first,” says Michael. Almost everybody walks away with a scoop, a shake, or sundae, he says. “The Cape has embraced us more than we could ever imagine.” 296 Route 28, Harwich Port, 774-237-9649. For hours, go to sweet-izzy.business.site.