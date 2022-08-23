For these adult beginner cooks, the dinner bell just rings a little later

Like anyone schooled in parental forensics, the freshly turned soil gave up my fourth-grade crime scene immediately. The kitchen still reeked of burnt sugar and citrus, and my abysmal lying skills gave me no cover. For one thing, I wasn’t supposed to use the gas stove when left alone. Some wait decades to try their hand at advanced recipes like souffles and hollandaise. I couldn’t wait for my parents to leave for the PTA meeting before I got to work.

Everyone remembers their first meringue. I buried mine — pot and all — in the backyard, right next to Frank, my first goldfish. Not everyone is born a chef.

There are many good reasons to wait. The mother sauces aren’t everyone’s idea of weeknight meal prep, and without early practice or inspiration, the joy of cooking remains shrouded in mystery. But reasons to start outnumber excuses: creativity, hospitality, nutrition, identity, and connection all beckon. For the adult beginner cook, the dinner bell just rings a little later.

“I’m Filipino-American, and for a very long time there weren’t any Filipino restaurants in the area (now the closest is in Somerville, Tanam),” said Trish Fontanilla, who chronicled her New Year’s resolution to learn to cook at the age of 30 in a blog, tackling a new recipe every week.

“I started doing some pot lucks with friends because Filipino food is essentially like Italian food,” she said. “There’s no pasta-for-one recipes out there, and it’s just a waste of time and energy to not make things big batch.”

In her blog, Fontanilla explained how the wins piled up as she continued to learn: avoiding food waste, finding fearlessness for approaching food tasks at the nonprofit where she volunteered, discovering her appreciation for going out to eat, and that cooking for herself forced her to practice focus, resulting in “zen time.” By the end of the experiment, she cooked more than 130 new-to-her recipes.

For some, rediscovering the kitchen proved redemptive for body and soul alike.

“I was living alone, heartbroken from a sudden divorce, and taught myself cooking as a way to take daily pleasure in something — and to eat more healthily as I had just recently begun boxing and my fitness journey,” said Jonathan Stucky, a Medford-based consultant. At 30, he recalled his father’s good cooking, intuiting method and seasoning through trial and error, and added a knife skills class to his repertoire.

“Somehow I avoided a lot of errors and had many early successes, which encouraged me to continue,” he said. “I now also not only cook for my wife and son, but also my dad sometimes, so that’s been cool to come full-circle.”

But just cooking something doesn’t seem to equate with being a cook. I “cooked” about a dozen eggs that first day in the kitchen, and somehow my head remained toque-free. The meal ticket might be that someone has to enjoy what’s made, even if it’s the cook themself.

“I know it seems like a semantic debate: cooking is just warming things up,” pondered Adam S., of Watertown via Twitter DM. Boxed pilaf and bottled dressing on chicken breast was common fare for him, growing up the child of a single parent who worked long hours, he explained. “When it went from ‘slapping food for sustenance together’ to ‘a delicious and wonderful outlet for creativity’ is when it became cooking for me.”

Cooking television piqued his curiosity, which suggested that complex dishes that seemed out of range might just require the willingness to experiment. He reflected on his grandmother’s cooking.

“She made things that I thought were impossible. As I learned and watched things, I looked back on her recipes and realized that, yes, some were hard, but it’s all just science. And maybe a little art.”

And, a budget.

“By my late 20s, I had just enough disposable income to actually try to do things… Once I had enough money to feel like I could buy panko or Brie or a rack of lamb chops and just try, it really shifted for me.”

Dagmar Smith has taught adult beginner cooks their way around the kitchen for more than 20 years, based in several area adult education centers. She holds a place at the table for truly talented cooks with innately sensitive pallets who creatively align and contrast flavors. But for most people, she said simplicity offers more gifts than biology.

What’s her definition of a good cook?

“If you’re 14 years old and making your first pizza at home and it tastes good, well, you’re a good cook,” she said.

“It’s understanding how to pick quality ingredients and not get really complicated with them,” she said, “and knowing how to bring out the goodness in simple but imaginative recipes. I don’t think you can get away from quality ingredients.”

Resources matter: fresh, varied foods and the means to obtain them remain barriers for many aspiring cooks. At Boston Medical Center’s Teaching Kitchen, medical treatment plans include cooking class, where students may have recently been diagnosed with a chronic illness, and who arrive bearing a wide variety of cooking experience.

“We focus on sustainability, so how to use the resources you have available, and use them quickly to produce food that you enjoy,” said Olivia Weinstein, the Teaching Kitchen’s culinary nutrition director. “It’s less focused on technique and more, ‘can we help you do this in a way that you can repeat continuously?’”

Instead of culinary skill, Weinstein says the Teaching Kitchen focuses on developing “food agency,” which means building flexibility in the kitchen, and translating recipes into meals that a home cook likes and wants to make. She helps patients reimagine printed recipes as modular, able to be reconfigured with ingredients that may appeal more than the original.

But the blocks are myriad, and struggling with finding time to cook is at the top of everyone’s list. Weinstein tries to keep classes short, and recipes easy to accomplish. Transportation and childcare are also factors, so the program has increased its reliance on technology to deliver lessons. And Weinstein said BMC is trying to make its curriculum more accessible to the diverse population it serves by hiring more diverse educators, covering foods representing more languages and cultures.

Smith observed that her students, while not prescribed her classes, struggle with similar challenges, especially finding time to cook. She says they rarely practice cooking, and eat many prepared foods.

“They tend to be in their late 20s and early 30s,” she said. “They’re in their first real apartments with their first real jobs and they want to learn how to prepare healthier meals for themselves. . . . I do get older men who for one reason or another find they have to feed themselves for the first time in their lives, and a smattering of people who are trying to feed their children better diets.”

Smith has taught both children and adults, but there’s one major difference between them, and it’s more complicated than being able to reach the top cupboard.

“The kids have wanted to jump right in… The adults have a certain amount of hesitance, a big mystique that cooking is hard.” They’ve learned, she said, to freeze on the memories of their worst mistakes.

So, for an edgy adult learner, Smith breaks out the knife skills, which she explained will empower their entire experience. And then, the next most important lessons.

“There’s no magic here: taste everything, buy quality ingredients, and you’ll probably be OK. Keep it simple. Wash your hands.”

Of the most common mistakes, Smith cited one above all. “They don’t read the recipe through. They don’t know where they’re going, and they get caught somewhere in the middle.”

That’s the thing about learning to cook later in life: You’re already somewhere in the middle. So, you might as well begin. Good luck. I’ll bring a meringue, just as soon as I learn how to make one.