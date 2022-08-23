This Greek wine has a not-so-secret super power

The front label of a bottle called “ATMA White,” part of a new product line from Thymiopoulos Vineyards in northern Greece, describes the wine as “light and floral.” Blossomy scents tickle your nose, to be sure; but “light” doesn’t do justice to its vivacious, mouth-filling character. This pour has presence as well as a little heft, offering bright acidity that carries the flavors of ripe stone fruit, salt, and lemon pith. So, curious imbiber that you are, you scrutinize the label and see that the wine’s composition is 70 percent xinomavro, the dominant dark-skinned grape of Greece’s Macedonia region. Aha! This wine, in large part, is a blanc de noir.

One of the summer’s most vivid white wines possesses a distinctive super power. While the technique underlying its genius may not be apparent at first glance, a closer look reveals what gives this pour such delightful vigor.

Blanc de noirs — literally translated, “white of blacks” — are white wines crafted from dark-skinned grapes. You might already be familiar with the term in the context of Champagne, where the phrase describes bubblies made from pinot noir and pinot meunier grapes. Blanc de noirs, however, need not be effervescent, and the French don’t have the market cornered on the approach. Producers throughout the wine world use a range of dark-hued varieties to craft still wines that look white, but have the fruity-fleshy characteristics of the red grapes from which they are made. Key to this approach is a very gentle press. Grapes yield clear juice that is immediately separated from pigment-rich skins. For the ATMA White, the technique is just the beginning of the story.

In the early 2000s, Apostolos Thymiopoulos returned to his family’s vineyards in Naoussa with a newly minted enology degree and launched his own wine label. Then as now, he was intent on working with his home region’s primary variety, xinomavro. If Thymiopoulos’s name sounds familiar, you might already know a red wine called “Young Vines.” It’s his juicy, gulpable expression of xinomavro, which has long been a favorite at natural wine bars throughout the Boston area. It provides an inviting introduction to a grape whose name translates as “acid black,” a moniker that hints at its big personality. Fortunately, this maker tames the variety’s acidic and tannic tendencies to produce wines of finesse.

To make ATMA White, he takes xinomavro, grown organically in higher altitude vineyards, cooled by mountain breezes, around the hamlet of Fytia. He presses the destemmed grapes ultra-gently, routing only the clear, free-run juice into stainless steel to ferment. He also uses malagouzia, an exuberantly aromatic white variety that would have faded into obscurity were it not for the efforts of preservation-minded viticulturists and winemakers in the 1980s. He presses that malagouzia, also grown in higher elevation plots, and allows the juice to mingle with grape skins for 10 hours. That lightly textured skin-contact wine is later blended with the xinomavro to make up about a third of the cuvée, which rests for a couple of months on the lees (the creamy yeast sediment) before bottling. Every step is highly intentional, resulting in a multifaceted pour that bears the mark of a winegrower with a nuanced vision of refreshment.

Interestingly, ‘blanc de noir’ does not appear anywhere on the bottle. That’s also intentional. Thymiopoulos trusts you to discover this wine’s not-so-secret super power for yourself.

Thymiopoulos Vineyards “ATMA White,” Xinomavro and Malagouzia 2020 Made with the free-run juice of dark-skinned xinomavro, this platinum-hued pour expresses white blossoms, cling peach, and a hint of passion fruit on the nose, leading to a full, vivid palate of ripe stone fruit, bitter lemon pith, sea salt, and herbal notes. 12 percent ABV. Distributed by M.S. Walker / Boston Wine Co. $18-$22. At Ball Square Fine Wines, Somerville, 617-623-9500; Malden Center Fine Wines, Malden, 781-497-6900; Social Wines, South Boston, 617-268-2974, and Cambridge, 617-225-0040.

