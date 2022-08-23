5 total toss-up races to watch in Rhode Island

The contest is in no way a scientific poll, but it does give a sense of which races our readers are divided over. Here’s a look at five of them.

Whether you’re a Rhode Island political savant, or you just want to test your pick ‘em skills, there’s still plenty of time to submit an entry (or four) to our Rhode Map Primary Contest. We already have more than 400 entries, and there will definitely be prizes for the winners.

There are just three weeks until primary day, so it’s probably about time to start figuring out who you’ll vote for in some of these down-ballot races.

General Treasurer (Democratic primary)

Readers are almost split down the middle between former Central Falls mayor James Diossa and former R.I. commerce secretary Stefan Pryor. Compared to the other statewide races, this one has gotten pretty chippy – especially since there’s now a Super PAC attacking Diossa and propping up Pryor. As of Monday, 53 percent of Rhode Map readers are picking Diossa, the Democrat endorsed by the state party, and 47 percent are with Pryor. The winner will take on Republican James Lathrop in November.

RI House District 42 (Democratic primary)

The family fight between incumbent Representative Ed Cardillo Jr. and his nephew Dennis Cardillo Jr. has gotten all the attention, but Rhode Map readers aren’t counting out Kelsey Coletta in this battle to represent parts of Johnston and Cranston. The race appears to be so close that Mayors Joe Polisena and Ken Hopkins should make a friendly bet on the winner.

RI House District 49 (Democratic primary)

The race to replace outgoing state Representative Steven Lima looks like a doozy between former Woonsocket councilman Alex Kithes and Glenn Dusablon, the founder of the Veteran’s Memorial Museum in Woonsocket. While lots of candidates around Rhode Island can breathe easy after Sept. 13, the winner of this primary will face a competitive matchup with former representative Jon Brien, who is running as an independent.

RI House District 58 (Democratic primary)

With embattled Representative Carlos Tobon not seeking reelection, Matthew Carvalho, Cherie Cruz, George Horvath, and Maribel Echeverry McLaughlin are running in the Democratic primary to represent part of Pawtucket. No candidate has more than 33 percent of the Rhode Map vote, so this one looks like it could go down to the wire.

RI Senate District 5 (Democratic primary)

Incumbent state Senator Sam Bell is facing a primary challenge from term-limited Providence City Councilman David Salvatore, and this is another race where Rhode Map readers appear to be split right down the middle. Bell is popular in this left-leaning district, which encompasses parts of the Federal Hill, West End, Mount Pleasant, Elmhurst, and Valley neighborhoods, but Salvatore has more than $100,000 in his campaign account and plenty of support from establishment Democrats.

