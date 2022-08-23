Ballard’s Beach Resort on Block Island appeals suspension of liquor, entertainment licenses

“We anticipated the Town Council’s obviously pre-scripted decision read aloud, and not even discussed by the Board of License Commissioners, after nearly five hours of live testimony at [Monday night’s] show cause hearing,” Ballard’s spokeswoman, Kimberly Poland, told the Globe in a statement Tuesday. “Ballard’s will immediately appeal the baseless decision to the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation and Superior Court.” She added that Filippi and the company had no further comment at this time.

NEW SHOREHAM — Less than 12 hours after Block Island officials suspended Ballard’s Beach Resort’s liquor and entertainment licenses for two weeks, owner Steve Filippi has filed an appeal with the state. Filippi and his legal counsel will face the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation during an emergency meeting Tuesday at 2 p.m.

Filippi filed for the appeal at 10 a.m. Tuesday. His lawyers are expected to file a complaint in Superior Court, but had not yet done so by noon.

For six hours on Monday evening, the five members of the New Shoreham Town Council, who also act as the Board of License Commissioners, heard statements from lawyers, testimony from witnesses, and cross examination, and watched video footage before unanimously approving a motion to suspend Ballard’s liquor and entertainment licenses for 14 days beginning at midnight Tuesday. The suspension would prohibit Ballard’s from hosting entertainment or serving alcohol through Labor Day Weekend, one of the busiest parts of the year.

The popular inn, restaurant, and bar on Block Island is facing backlash after a brawl at a crowded reggae music festival on Aug. 8 led to arrests at the venue and later on the Block Island Ferry. This isn’t the first time that Ballard’s has faced complaints about rowdiness and intoxication at the venue this year: There have been 49 calls to police or fire service because of disorderly conduct, noise, and other issues at the venue since May 1.

Board members did not go into an executive session during the show-cause hearing, and there was little discussion among them before they voted unanimously to suspend Ballard’s licenses. After the hearing Monday night, Filippi and his lawyers declined to comment to the Globe, though James Callaghan of Callaghan & Callaghan in North Kingstown, who represents New Shoreham, said he expected Filippi and his team “to do something very soon.”

Though the license violations discussed at Monday’s show-cause hearing are considered the entertainment venue’s first offense, the town’s records show that Ballard’s had a previous show-cause hearing that resulted in action against their licenses in 2004. Ballard’s was the subject of 29 noise complaints from May 15, 2004, to July 19, 2004, including 10 complaints on July 19, 2004, alone, according to town records. The Town Council approved sanctions on Ballard’s during a show-cause hearing on July 28, 2004, including suspending their liquor license for 24 hours in early August 2004, and their outdoor entertainment license from midnight on Aug. 6 through midnight on Aug. 12. But the day before the suspensions were to begin, Ballard’s filed a complaint in the Superior Court for Washington County, seeking a temporary restraining order from the decision.

The town and Ballard’s reached a settlement agreement at the time, according to records, which dismissed the complaints and legally wiped out any record of Ballard’s facing action on their licenses by the town.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz. Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.