Brookline to celebrate reopening of Larz Anderson Lagoon

“The replacement of these elements will ensure they’re here for future generations of Brookline residents and visitors to enjoy,” Erin Chute Gallentine, the town’s public works commissioner, said in a statement.

The reopening will celebrate the reconstruction of three “historically significant” architectural elements in the park, including the Tempietto, the Causeway, and the Footbridge.

Brookline’s Department of Public Works is inviting residents to a grand reopening of the town’s Larz Anderson Lagoon park on Sept. 10.

“We are eager to celebrate the reopening of these beautiful historic structures, retaining the historic character and detail of the original structures using modern construction methods,” she said.

The grand opening will be held Saturday, Sept. 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. and will feature live music, light refreshments, and yard games, according to the statement. The park has entrances on Goddard Avenue and Newton Street.

The property includes more than 60 acres and is Brookline’s largest park, according to the statement. It is the former home of diplomat Larz Anderson and the writer and philanthropist Isabel Anderson. It was bequeathed to the town of Brookline by Isabel Anderson in 1948.

The park’s features originally were designed by the architectural firm of Little and Brown, and opened around 1910. The Tempietto and the surrounding lagoon area were used for theatrical performances held for charity, including plays written by Isabel Anderson.

The Tempietto — which is frequently referred to as the “Temple of Love” — has been used as the backdrop for wedding photos, the statement said.

For more information about the reopening, visit brooklinema.gov/2370/Larz-Anderson-Lagoon-Reopening

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.