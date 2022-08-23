Candlelight vigil to be held Tuesday for brothers who drowned near ‘Jaws’ bridge on Martha’s Vineyard

The vigil will be held at Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. at the bridge, Harding confirmed.

Tavaris, 26, and Tavaughn, 21, who were from Clarendon, Jamaica, drowned after jumping off the “Jaws” bridge that connects Edgartown to Oak Bluffs on Aug. 14. The brothers were working summer jobs at a restaurant in Oak Bluffs at the time of their deaths.

The family of Tavaris and Tavaughn Bulgin, the brothers who drowned last week on Martha’s Vineyard, has organized a candlelight vigil to be held Tuesday night, according to Reverend Stephen Harding of Grace Church, who has served as liaison to the Bulgin family during their time on the island.

“It’s to honor and remember Tavaughn and Tavaris and to support the family,” Harding told The Globe on Tuesday, adding that the vigil is open to the community, and family and friends will be in attendance.

“The family wanted it. We had talked about it when they first got to the island,” Harding said. “When they were ready, we started to plan it.”

The Bulgin family arrived on Martha’s Vineyard last week in the wake of the news that brothers had drowned. Tavaughn and Tavaris had leapt from the bridge — a common pastime on the island — with a couple of coworkers, and disappeared into the waters below.

The body of Tavaris was recovered on Monday, and the body of Tavaughn was discovered Thursday.

Both the brothers’ parents will be at the vigil on Tuesday, as will their two sisters, Harding confirmed. The brothers were the second and third children in the family, according to a spokesperson for the family, Reverend Rhoan Parkins.

The owner of the Martha’s Vineyard restaurant where the Bulgin brothers worked launched a GoFundMe last week to assist their family with travel, transport, funeral, and memorial service costs.

Doug Abdelnour, the owner of Nomans restaurant in Oak Bluffs, wrote on GoFundMe that Tavaris and Tavaughn left an impression on everyone they met with their “bright smiles, charismatic personalities, unshakeable faith, and unrelenting positive attitude.”

The brothers grew up involved in the church, studying business at the University of Technology, Jamaica, and the University of the West Indies, Abdelnour wrote.

Tavaris graduated from the University of Technology, Jamaica, over a year ago, and Tavaughn was a student at University of the West Indies, family spokesman the Rev. Rhoan Parkins told the Jamaica Gleaner.

Tavaris was a “beloved school teacher,” while Tavaughn was known as a “musical prodigy” and “gifted soccer/football player,” Abdelnour wrote.

“Both boys were destined to make an impact in every community they served and every endeavor they pursued,” he added.

The goal of the fund-raiser is to ensure the Bulgin family does not have to worry “about access to sufficient funds to lay their sons to rest properly,” Abdelnour wrote.

Donations to the fund totaled more than $222,000 as of Tuesday, far exceeding its $50,000 goal.

Previous Globe reporting was used in this article.





Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.