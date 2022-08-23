Cats to compete in show at Verve Hotel in Natick

Organized by New England Meow Outfit Inc., a regional cat club within the association, “Cloud 9 on Route 9” invites both pedigreed and household feline contestants.

Natick is welcoming cat lovers to The Verve Hotel for a cat show affiliated with Cat Fanciers’ Association, considered the world’s largest registry of pedigreed cats.

Kim Langille's abyssinian cat, Sophia, performed at a cat show in Auburn. She will also be performing at Cloud 9 on Route 9 in Natick.

The show takes place Aug. 27 and 28 from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets cost $12 for adults and $10 for children under 12, while those younger than 5 can attend the event for free. Go to nemocatshow.ticketleap.com/2022tickets/.

“It’s exciting because there hasn’t been a [Cat Fanciers’ Association] show in the Greater Boston Area in more than 10 years maybe,” said Iris Zinck, founder of New England Meow Outfit and organizer of the show. “We are trying to bring the CFA show to Boston areas.”

Advertisement

Kim Langille, New England Meow Outfit’s publicity chair, said cat shows judge animals by comparing their appearance to a particular breed’s ideal standard. For instance, according to the CFA, American Shorthair cats should have a large head, medium-sized ears, and “bright, clear and alert eyes.”

For Langille, cat shows are more than just a side hobby. She has been involved in shows for more than a decade, and became so prominent in the cat show community that she starred in the 2018 documentary “Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit,” a film chronicling the ins and outs of cat shows in Langille’s native Canada.

Although it is fun for her to see a cat perform well in a show, Langille said, catching up with friends who share the same love for the animal is what she enjoys most at these events.

“[The best part is] seeing the people that you don’t see on a regular basis,” Langille said. “You meet a lot of people from all around the world and make friends.”

Advertisement

For Ryan Hekman, a biologist from Brookline, cat shows are a rather new addition to his arsenal of hobbies. Alongside his wife, Hekman began attending cat shows throughout the past year, and Cloud 9 on Route 9 will be the second time he’s showing his own feline.

Hekman said many members of New England Meow Outfit take a particular interest in the biological process of breeding cats likely to be successful in shows. Although his own cat is retired from breeding under his previous owner, he understands the draw toward owning pedigreed cats.

His pet is triumphantly named Elbrus King Arthur Swords Legend, or just Arthur, and he is a 4-year-old Siberian with a stocky body, he said. Arthur will be competing in the upcoming Natick cat show.

“It’s just showing up ... and seeing if he gets any points for looking beautiful,” Hekman said.

















Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie