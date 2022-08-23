Concerns mount as summer drought deepens in Massachusetts

On Tuesday, the state’s Drought Management Task Force recommended elevating the western part of the state to “significant” drought, while elevating Cape Cod to critical drought. Residents and businesses in areas facing “critical” drought should minimize overall water use and stop all non-essential watering.

Despite a burst of rain Monday, drought-like conditions have deepened across Massachusetts during an unusually hot summer. Most of the state is now experiencing “critical” drought conditions, state officials said.

Lawns are scorched brown, and rivers are running dry. Brush fires have broken out across the state, the smell of smoke strong in the air.

In Boston, only 3.66 inches of rain has been recorded since June 1, said Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Typically, the city would receive about 9.5 inches of rain during that time.

The drought has caused serious problems for farmers, with a potentially devastating impact on crop yield and fruit size. The state Department of Agricultural Resources recently announced that farmers in 12 counties across the state would be eligible for emergency loans through the federal government.

The dry conditions have allowed for fires in remote areas to burn deep into the soil. On Thursday firefighters responded to a brush fire in the Georgetown-Rowley State Forest, and returned the next day when the fire flared up again.

On Sunday, state Department of Conservation and Recreation officials said Breakheart Reservation in Saugus would continue to be closed until Aug. 24 due to brush fires.

David Celino, DCR’s chief fire warden, said Monday that in the past week 35 fires had burned 188 acres of land. “That’s a lot for us in the middle of August,” he said.

In an average August, there would be fewer than 50 for the whole month, he said.

“It’s not an average year for us,” he said.

Celino said it will take a “season-ending event,” such as a tropical storm that brings two or three inches of rain, to end the cycle.

“That’s what you really need in rainfall, to saturate into the soil layers,” he said.





Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.