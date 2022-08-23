Delays on the Red Line and shuttle buses on the BC branch of the Green Line

On Monday, officials said Greater Boston handled the Orange Line shutdown well. The Orange Line is the MBTA’s second busiest subway, stretching from Jamaica Plain to Malden and provides around 100,000 trips each day.

The issues on the two subway lines is taking place on the second work day without the Orange Line, which is shut down until Sept. 18 to to allow major overhaul of tracks and stations. Some 200 shuttle buses are in use for Orange Line passengers.

Shuttle buses are deployed on the Boston College branch of the Green Line due to a power problem while Red Line passengers are facing 15 minute delays because of a train with mechanical problem during the Tuesday morning commute.

Advertisement

The issue on the Red Line Tuesday was a breakdown of a train at the Alewife station in Cambridge, the MBTA tweeted at 6:32 a.m., citing a “mechanical problem.”

According to T spokesman Joseph Pesaturo, r no passengers were stranded on the Red Line. “All of the customers were asked to exit the train at Davis Station, where the train was experiencing a propulsion problem,’' he wrote in an e-mail. “The train (with no riders) then proceeded to Alewife where it was taken off the mainline.”

On the Green Line, a power problem halted trains on the E branch and shuttle buses are being used between the Boston College and Babcock Street stations, the MBTA tweeted around 5:08 a.m.

According to Pesaturo, “some of the Green Line’s overhead catenary wires” near the intersection of Commonwealth Avenue and Washington Street “came down.” T workers have repaired the lines “and trolley service is about to resume on the B branch,” he wrote in an e-mail shortly before 7 a.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.













Advertisement

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.